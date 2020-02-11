CFL-free agency: LIVE | 3DownNation

The free agency is finally here and 3DownNation keeps you up to date with the latest news.

This article tracks the signatures, rumors, and analysis throughout the day. Keep updating the page and all the latest ones will still be shown at the top.

All signatures are printed in bold to make navigation easier.

10:39 ET – The Edmonton Eskimos have signed Jonathon Mincy, according to Justin Dunk DB. Click here for more.

10:37 ET – TSN’s Dave Naylor reports that Riders LB Solomon Elimimian could earn up to $ 163,500 in 2020

10:12 ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders sign LB Solomon Elimimian after Justin Dunk. Click here for more.

10:07 ET – Ottawa Redblacks re-sign LB Kevin Brown II and DB Randall Evans. As of today, both should become free agents.

09:59 ET – Santino Filoso from 3DownNation has some names for Redblacks fans to watch today. Check out his thoughts here.

9:47 ET – Justin Dunk reports that James Franklin’s new contract with Saskatchewan is worth hard cash plus incentives of $ 115,000.

08:54 ET – 3DownNation’s John Hodge reports that national linebacker Chris Ackie hit the market early. Click here for more.

8:37 am ET – Cleyon Laing tweets this video cleaning up his locker in Toronto. The dominant national defensive tackle has candidates in Ottawa and BC, such as Justin Dunk.

8:29 ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders sign QB James Franklin as from Justin Dunk. Click here to read the full story.

