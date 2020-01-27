Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Quarterback Jon Jennings was sought by several teams as a start option in 2019 during his free agency.

Jennings had the right from B.C. Lions speaking to the Edmonton Eskimos before the market opened as part of the same agreement that is taking the opposite path for Mike Reilly.

Jennings and the Eskimos discussed the framework of a contract worth around $ 400,000 that could have been increased through incentives. Brock Sunderland, general manager of Edmonton, however, aimed for Trevor Harris to take the franchise quarterback seat.

Harris had an offer from the drivers, but the connection to Sunderland and the then head coach Jason Maas from time to time in Ottawa – plus the stated goal of quickly reloading – brought the former Redblacks pivot to Edmonton. Jennings signed this with Ottawa, especially after Saskatchewan hadn’t offered him a contract.

Jennings had a fresh start in the country’s capital, which was badly needed after the events on the left coast. The 26-year-old told the Lions in late November that he would be coming to the open market, a decision made after CEO Ed Hervey seemed to question his work ethic during the season. Jennings wished the problem had been addressed face to face, and Hervey said that he should probably continue.

Jennings played in 10 games for the B.C. Lions in 2018 after agreeing to a restructured contract earlier this season. He threw 1,628 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions and added 36 carry for 226 yards. The Indianapolis Colts were interested enough to train Jennings in December 2019.

Jennings was not selected from Saginaw Valley in the 2014 NFL draft. The Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers invited Jennings to their respective rookie mini camps, but no contract was offered by either franchise company.

The 27-year-old joined the CFL in 2015 and completed 2,004 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight games. After Jennings put together an excellent 2016 with 5,226 yards and 27 touchdowns, the numbers for 2017 dropped 3,639 yards and more interceptions (19) across the board than touchdowns (16).

In this 2016 production, the Redblacks were convinced that Jennings could reach the same potential again. Ottawa paid Jennings $ 250,000 in hard cash – a base salary of $ 125,000, a bonus of $ 100,000 for signing, and $ 25,000 for housing. Jennings earned approximately $ 8,400 for every game in which he played 51 percent or more of the offensive snaps in Ottawa.

There was a competition for the number one Redblacks in the training camp and Dominique Davis opened the season in the star role. Marcel Desjardins has hired Davis for about $ 120,000, with $ 100,000 more game time bonuses available. But Davis threw too many interceptions – 14 in 10 games – and suffered an injury, so Jennings was used as a starter.

Jennings wen 0-6 as a starter at the Redblacks, while completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,154 yards and three touchdowns against seven interceptions. The Ottawa offense was more offensive in 2019 than anything else, and it’s unfair to judge Jennings only after last season.

Sometimes Jennings flashes of his previous ability, especially on some deep balls. However, there wasn’t enough for new head coach Paul LaPolice to like Jennings film. He was released early for the second year in a row when Ottawa released Jennings in mid-January.

Wherever Jennings lands, he has to renew its value, but it could be a bargain for a team that wants to gain valuable experience in the game’s most important position.