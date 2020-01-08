CFL coaches, GMs acknowledge that XFL has an impact on off-season

Loading...

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont – Everyone in the CFL who can really do something about the XFL is waiting to see how it happens.

Rival competitions have come to the US over the years and no one in the Canadian game is worried about the XFL taking the best non-NFL players and somehow destabilizing the CFL.

Salaries are higher in Canada and it will be a long time before the XFL can convince everyone that they have the stability that the CFL has.

But at ground level, the impending kick-off of the XFL will have an effect this season.

“I think you see fewer players available,” said Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson. “There would be more guys we would like to bring in (if it weren’t for the XFL), but that’s all happened a bit. If a man goes to the XFL, he’s already there, so we don’t compete for that man .

“But yes, if there were no XFL, there would be many more players that you would watch to bring this rookie camp in and train this season. We’ll see how it goes. They’re playing games here fast and I wish them boys are the best. The more football there is, the better. “

With former CFL head coaches Marc Trestman and June Jones who now both coach in the XFL, there are certainly connections between the two competitions. XFL commissioner Oliver Luck openly acknowledged that his division had watched the Canadian game when it also released its rulebook.

But from now on, there seems to be little cause for concern that CFL veterans are packing up and going south to play in the unproven spring competition.

The XFL, however, influences the availability of young players who have just left university, as did the now-defunct Alliance of American Football last year before it started for the first season.

“It was something that we were better prepared for because of the AAF company,” said Shawn Burke, senior HR manager at Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “There are definitely a few younger guys on the neg list who are just looking for some film and they can get it done within four months and still make NFL camps.

“But what we are built on is that our competition has been around for so long that you play for something. That is a showcase when guys come here and see what our competition is all about and get excited about playing for the Gray Cup or playing for a community. We had several AAF boys last year and they could feel the difference. “

In particular, there appears to be one position where the presence of the XFL makes it harder to find available players, and that is with quarterback.

At best, there are only so many quarterbacks in the world who can play their position on a professional level, and teams looking for young boys who want to develop for a few years now face a greater challenge.

“It’s harder to find quarterbacks right now because of the XFL,” said Calgary Stampeder’s head coach Dave Dickenson. “There were some players on our nec list that we thought would be ready to appear now, but they just aren’t. That’s why we dropped some guys and we’re trying to find other players.”

Until the XFL actually completes a full season and proves that it has a viable business model, it’s probably best for CFL fans not to worry too much. Last year the AAF seemed to have everything in place for a sustainable future, and that competition lasted a few months.

So from now on the CFL is not threatened. The competition will be fine.

Life has just become a bit more difficult for general managers who want to bring boys north of the border.

HOW GOOD?

When asked about the next season, the CFL West Division head coaches and general managers all just smile a little.

It will be an air fight. They know that now, and we haven’t even found a free desk yet.

With Rick Campbell taking over as the B.C. Lions head coach, everyone expects that team to make a leap, and that means potentially that all five teams of the West Division will become legitimate Gray Cup contenders

“B.C. is going to get better, it’s going to be tough,” said Craig Dickenson, head coach of Riders. “But that is actually how it works every year and every year.”

The Eastern Division would have to beat both the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes in the race to finish first, but the West Division would be absolutely wild this year.

Not that it was last year, to be honest.

“Yes, it looks like it’s always like that,” said Jeremy O’Day, CEO of Riders. “It really seems like the West is always strong.”

