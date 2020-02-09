CFL all star Willie Jefferson chooses NFL, Bombers, Argos and Ticats on Tuesday: Report

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Canadian CFL defender Willie Jefferson will decide on his football future on Tuesday.

This is the start date for the free agency north of the border – February 11th.

Free Agent DE @Stmn_Willie_Bmn has restricted its selection to @Wpg_BlueBombers, @Ticats and @TorontoArgos. Unless the NFL’s interest is sparked by the opening of the CFL Free Agency on Tuesday, he plans to make a choice between these three teams on that day. #CFL #Argos #Bomber #Ticats

– David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 9, 2020

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are very interested in Jefferson, and real money offers have hit the table.

Jefferson and his family flew to Pearson International Airport on Friday. The Argos put the full court press on Jefferson while he was in the six. His next stop was Hamilton, where the Ticats were planning a visit to Jefferson’s Tim Hortons Field as he traveled to the QEW for a meeting on Sunday.

Jefferson set up 12 sacks at career level, forced six fiddles, and knocked down a CFL season record of 16 passes. He added 24 duels, five duels for loss, two faulty restores and one interception. The 28-year-old was named CFL All-Star for the third time in a row.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pound defensive lineman was a one-man wrecking crew in the 2019 CFL championship game that recorded three sacks and forced two fiddles to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Hamilton in the Gray Cup 33 -12 upset large silver trophy for the first time in 29 years.

After the Greens and Whites offered him less than $ 175,000, Jefferson negotiated his own free agent contract because he thought the offer was below market value. He signed a $ 210,000 one-year contract with Winnipeg that included: a $ 100,000 signing bonus; $ 90,000 base salary; $ 15,000 housing; and travel $ 5,000. The disturbing Passrusher appeared in his first season with the Bombers.

The NFL teams called Jefferson, who had a great show in front of Dolphins employees in December. In fact, Miami cut everything down because Jefferson showed everything the employees wanted to see – and made a strong positive impression. That was according to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk.

Various options have been presented to Jefferson and the final decision is imminent.