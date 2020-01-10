CES Roundup: upcoming Apple accessories, including HomeKit, CarPlay, iPhone, iPad, Mac

Loading...

9to5Mac is on the ground in Las Vegas at CES 2020 to discover all the new interesting technological products that companies are launching this year. Follow us to discover some of the most fascinating new Apple accessories we have spotted.

CarPlay Alpine iPad Pro Receiver

Two exciting CarPlay announcements at CES include the new Alpine receivers. The first is the company’s new Halo 11 iLX-F411, which has a huge 11-inch iPad Pro-sized screen.

While we don’t get wireless CarPlay here, it does offer the largest aftermarket CarPlay receiver available with a host of features such as AUX, HDMI and USB inputs, universal rear camera input, and much more. . It will be available later this summer.

Alpine also introduced the first 9-inch weather-resistant CarPlay receivers for recent Jeep Wranglers and the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. With a rugged design specially designed for Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, the Alpine X409-WRA-JL offers an excellent upgrade and is available now.

We have checked out the new receivers in person at CES and they offer a wonderfully great CarPlay experience with many other useful controls like the ability to incorporate custom vehicle lighting, rear cameras, etc. The only downside we noticed was the large glasses (at least compared to something like the iPad Pro).

Pioneer 10 inch CarPlay Wireless Receiver

Pioneer also announced new CarPlay receivers at CES this year. While the overall size is just below Alpine’s new 11-inch Halo receiver, Pioneer’s flagship DMH-WT8600NEX has thinner upper and lower frames around the capacitive touchscreen.

Another benefit is that the Pioneer WT8600NEX incorporates the wireless CarPlay function. Other specifications include a 1 DIN chassis, HDMI, USB-C, two camera inputs, 1 rear camera input, and more. He has an MSRP of $ 1,200.

Brydge Pro keyboard + iPad Pro with trackpad

Brydge makes some of the best keyboards on the market for iPad and iPad Pro and the company is taking steps to productivity by including a trackpad in its Pro + keyboard.

We checked it on the ground at CES and are sure it will be popular with users, whether you use it occasionally or day after day. We found it responsive and the compact trackpad supports multitouch.

Brydge Pro + pre-orders for the iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 inches are open, the first priced at $ 199 and the second for $ 229.

Brydge also presented the upcoming iPadOS Trackpad. It’s like a mini version of Apple’s Magic Trackpad for great portability but with the convenience of USB-C.

100W GaN USB-C HyperJuice Charger

We started early with Hyper’s new 100 W GaN USB-C charger and the company brought it to CES this week before the official launch. There is up to 30% reduction thanks to the Indiegogo campaign which has raised more than $ 2.4 million for the elegant, compact and powerful USB-C wall charger.

It is the first 100 W charger to use GaN technology to offer a form factor the size of a deck of cards and provides 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports for a super efficient charging experience .

This USB-C charger has a foldable built-in jack so you don’t have to remember another cable or include international adapters. The 100W GaN USB-C HyperJuice Charger is a convenient way to charge all of your Apple devices, whether at home, in the office or on the go.

We also got our first glimpse of the next robust line of USB-C HyperDrive GEN2 hubs that will be launched later this month.

There will be three USB-C HyperDrive GEN2 hubs, including the 18-in-1 model which includes micro and SD UHS-II card slots, optical audio, 100 W USB-C PD charging, HDMI @ 4K60Hz, DisplayPort @ 4K60Hz , Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C and USB-A at 10 Gbit / s, VGA, etc. And they have a solid and clean aluminum construction.

You can register to learn more about the HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C hubs as soon as they are available. Visit Hypershop.com to explore the company’s existing line of solid Apple accessories.

Eve Cam with HomeKit secure video

Apple has announced HomeKit Secure Video and we are starting to see more and more companies bringing their support to the market after Logitech was the first to do so in November.

The Eve Cam arrives in April and will cost $ 150.

The 150 ° camera and high definition 1080p resolution give you perfectly clear vision

With infrared night vision, you can tell if you have an intruder in the house or if your children are going down to the fridge

Using the built-in microphone and speaker, you can talk to anyone at home anytime

With the magnetic camera base adjustable to 360 ° x 180 °, you can easily install Eve Cam almost anywhere

Aira Free Power wireless charging technology

FreePower is a promising new technology from Aira. The company will not manufacture wireless chargers itself, but partners with well-known brands like Nomad to allow users to place their devices anywhere on the charging pad to charge.

FreePower brings freedom to the wireless charging experience. A device placed anywhere on the surface will receive intuitive wireless power. Traditional wireless chargers have a small Sweet Spot in the center of the pad. If a device is not perfectly aligned, it will not be billed. FreePower solves this problem with its fundamentally different wireless power coil array, making the wireless charging experience what it has always been supposed to be – effortless and truly practical.

While we probably wouldn’t see Aira being able to offer the full view of Apple’s discontinued AirPower with Apple Watch charging (unless Apple decides to adopt the technology), it’s still exciting to see innovation in the wireless charging space for iPhone, AirPods, wireless charging power banks and other devices. According to the company, FreePower technology also allows charging surfaces to be of any size without overheating issues that are currently an issue for existing Qi chargers trying to make more than 2 or 3 devices. It can also pass through much thicker surfaces than existing Qi charging coils, allowing more design possibilities in addition to larger areas that can charge many devices simultaneously.

A prototype presenting AirAir FreePower technology at CES 2020

We will see the smart debut of Aira FreePower in Nomad’s Base Station Pro when it launches in the near future, and expect many more companies to adopt the technology for their upcoming Qi chargers.

Philips Hue outdoor lighting

Signify’s Philips Hue has announced several new HomeKit smart outdoor lighting products with the new Appear wall fixture with bidirectional lighting as a headliner.

We got to see these new products in person and they have excellent build quality and cutting edge design.

Other versions include new low voltage options with Lily XL and Econic lamps. All new Hue products are expected to be released in mid-March.

Nanoleaf learning series with HomeKit

It looks like Nanoleaf’s next Hexagon smart light panels and accessories from the Learning Series will be the company’s most compelling products to date.

the very first modular smart lamps with form interconnectivity. The first of this line will include unified hexes responsive to the touch with interconnectivity capabilities that allow users to create all new configurations…

In addition to the new Unified Hexagon lights, Nanoleaf will launch a smart dimmer with scroll wheel, a smart gateway with a night light, a smart bulb and more to complete the Smart Learning experience.

The new offering intuitively learns, detects and responds to user needs in a way that eliminates the often complicated and counterintuitive demands of today’s smart home.

Affordable Linksys Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

Another great product on the market later this year is an affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router from Linksys for a price of $ 150. That’s less than half of what most Wi-Fi 6 routers are looking for.

Linksys previously released a WiFi 6 version of its popular Velopmesh router system in October. This is a robust option for connection speeds (up to 5.3 Gbit / s) and home coverage and is priced at $ 400 for a single unit or $ 600 for a pack of two .

There will be a trade-off for slightly slower speeds compared to Wi-Fi 6 routers that cost $ 400 and up. But it’s great to see the options!

More

Have you seen any other exciting Apple accessories or products that we haven’t mentioned? Share them in the comments below!

