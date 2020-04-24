CES can help spread COVID-19 throughout the United States.

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show could be the catalyst for helping to spread the coronavirus across the United States. And, according to APM Report, a news investigative publication, there is new evidence to prove it.

On Monday, Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, tested positive for antibodies for Covid-19. While it has been months since the CES was held, he became ill shortly after returning from the convention in January.

The report goes on to say that he was not the only one to feel pain soon after attending CES. APM reports spoke to many in attendance who confirmed that they also felt ill after the conference – though they were still waiting for results for antibody tests.

In addition, the report highlights a number of tweets in which people complain about feeling under the weather just days after the conference.

At this time, reports of illness related to CES don’t seem like a big deal, though. After all, CES is known for being busy at all times of the day. It is also common to get sick afterwards. Every year people complain about the dreaded “CES flu.”

People are traveling, attending back-to-day meetings and events at night, walking the floors of a packed convention center, and not getting enough sleep. You also shake hands with everyone you meet and hold devices that other people can handle. It is almost impossible not to get sick.

But this year, the “CES flu” is a bit different because people appear to be suffering from similar symptoms: fever, shortness of breath, dry cough, pain, and pain. You know, everything has a Covid-19 presence.

Webber told the publication that his “revelation came at the same time that public health officials in Northern California, including Silicon Valley, had reported three newly confirmed coronavirus deaths.”

Seeing how one of those deaths occurred in early February, this means that the virus could have started spreading to the United States sooner than predicted.

And, as gathered, the Vegas convention is a “perfect environment for the virus to spread.” In addition to the United States, there are at least 63 other countries that attend CES each year.

APM Reports also said that fewer than 100 people attended this year’s conference from Wuhan, China – where the first outing was recorded at the end of 2019.

But CES organizers told APM Reports that no Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since the conference. They have not yet contacted any health, government, or corporate officials with suspicions that someone may have been exposed to the virus at the conference.

As it begins, more research is needed to determine if CES has actually helped spread the disease nationwide.

Regardless, CES is still going strong. The Consumer Technology Association has confirmed that next year’s show is still scheduled for January 2021.

Whether or not to attend after all of this remains to be seen.

.