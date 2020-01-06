CES 2020: Zagg Unveils New 10.2-inch iPad Keyboards, New Mophie Charger, More

Loading...

At CES 2020 this week, Zagg Brands unveiled a new collection of accessories for the 10.2-inch Apple iPad, as well as a new Mophie Powerstation Go portable battery, and more.

Zagg’s headlining announcement concerns three new cases for the 10.2-inch iPad: the Slim Book Go, the Rugged Messenger and the Messenger Folio. The Slim Book Go is presented as having a lightweight design and a removable case, designed for use and versatility on the go. It will be available for $ 99.99.

Ultra-thin keyboard and removable case

Support for Apple Pencil: stores Apple Pencil safely and conveniently

Streamlined protection: the slim yet sturdy case and keyboard provide peace of mind protection without the bulk

Detachable keyboard and case: the keyboard and case detach and allow you to use your device in three different modes: keyboard, case and video

Multi-device pairing: connect with two devices simultaneously

Reverse kickstand: The built-in reverse kickstand has a radius of 100 degrees for optimal viewing and working conditions

Laptop-style backlit keys: the keys are backlit in seven different colors and their clean, precise keys provide a simple and comfortable typing experience

Then, the Rugged Messenger, which has a more durable and industrialized design with a non-removable keyboard. Zagg says the Rugged Messenger’s battery can last up to two years on a single charge. The Rugged Messenger will be available for $ 99.99.

Both a keyboard and a case, which means you get great layers of protection to protect your iPad from bumps and corners with a durable construction that withstands drops of up to 2 meters

Convenient built-in stand secures iPad from multiple angles when you want to work or just watch your favorite shows

Rechargeable battery lasts up to two years between charges and a sleep / wake function helps conserve the battery when the keyboard is not in use

The latest is the Messenger Folio, which is the most affordable of the new keyboards introduced by Zagg today at $ 59.99. The difference here is the less robust design, the lack of a backlit keyboard and the lack of support for multi-device pairing.

Provides users with a lightweight keyboard that also doubles as a case and helps them get the most out of their device

Simple and intuitive design, combined with magnetic closure, provides ease of use and added protection by keeping the case tightly closed until it is ready to use

Bluetooth technology ensures that Messenger Folio instantly pairs with iPad

Rechargeable battery lasts up to three months between charges and keeps users connected wherever they go

Built-in holder for Apple Pencil provides secure storage when the pencil is not in use and provides easy access when inspiration strikes

Also for the 10.2-inch iPad, Zagg unveiled the Gear4 “Battersea Case”. The design of this case is purely focused on durability with an 8 foot drop output, an integrated screen protector and “the most advanced impact and impact protection in the world.” . It will be available for $ 49.99 in February.

Meanwhile, Mophie, which is also a Zagg brand, unveiled the Mophie Powerstation Go, which doubles as a Qi charger and a car starter. You can find all the details on this at 9to5Toys.

