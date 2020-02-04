CES 2020: Zagg presents new 10.2-inch iPad keyboards, new Mophie charger and more

At CES 2020 this week, Zagg Brands unveiled a new accessory collection for Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, as well as a new portable Mophie Powerstation Go battery and more.

Update 2/4: The ZAGG Messenger Folio Keyboard for the 10.2-inch iPad can now be ordered. You can buy it today on the Zagg website for $ 59.99.

Zagg’s headline are three new cases for the 10.2-inch iPad: Slim Book Go, Rugged Messenger and Messenger Folio. The Slim Book Go has a lightweight design and a removable cover designed for mobile use and versatility. It will be available for $ 99.99 later in the first quarter.

Ultra-flat keyboard and removable pocket

Apple Pencil holder: Keeps the Apple Pencil safe and convenient

Optimized protection: The slim, yet robust housing and the keyboard offer you soothing protection without much space

Removable keyboard and protective cover: With the keyboard and protective cover, you can use your device in three different modes: keyboard, protective cover and video

Pairing multiple devices: Connect two devices at the same time

Reverse kickstand: The built-in backward kickstand has a radius of 100 degrees for optimal viewing and working conditions

Backlit keys in laptop style: The keys are illuminated in seven different colors and their clean, precise keystrokes ensure a simple and comfortable typing experience

Next up is the Rugged Messenger, which offers a more resilient and industrialized design with a non-removable keyboard. According to Zagg, the battery in Rugged Messenger can last up to two years on a single charge. The Rugged Messenger will be available later in the first quarter for $ 99.99.

Both a keyboard and a case, which means you get excellent protective layers to protect your iPad from bumps and corner damage. The robust construction withstands falls of up to 2 meters

A practical built-in stand secures the iPad in multiple viewing angles so you can work or simply watch your favorite shows

The rechargeable battery lasts up to two years between charges, and a sleep / wake function helps conserve the battery when the keyboard is not in use

The Messenger Folio is the cheapest of the new keyboards that Zagg launched today for $ 59.99 in the first quarter. The difference is the less robust design, the lack of a backlit keyboard and the lack of support for pairing multiple devices.

Provides users with a lightweight keyboard that doubles as a bag and helps them get the most out of their device

The simple, intuitive design combined with the magnetic lock offers ease of use and additional protection by keeping the case securely closed until it is ready for use

Bluetooth technology ensures that the Messenger Folio is immediately connected to the iPad

The battery lasts up to three months between charges and keeps users connected everywhere

The integrated holder for Apple Pencil allows for secure storage when the pen is not in use and provides easy access when inspiration comes up

Zagg also introduced the Gear4 “Battersea Case” for the 10.2-inch iPad. The design of this case focuses solely on longevity with 8-foot drop production, built-in screen protector, and “the world’s most advanced shock and impact protection. It will be available in February for $ 49.99.

Meanwhile, Mophie, also a Zagg brand, has launched the Mophie Powerstation Go, which doubles as a Qi charger and auto starter. You can find all the details at 9to5Toys.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQw4zbhDIco [/ embed]