CES 2020: Would you live in the smart city experiment of Toyota's Woven City?

Toyota plans to build a smart city called Woven City, which is at the foot of Mt. Fuji in Japan, powered by hydrogen fuel cells and test autonomy, robotics and artificial intelligence technology.

Call it a grand experiment of around 175 hectares and around 2000 people in smart urban design. Toyota said it plans to become groundbreaking at the start of 2021. Hyundai also wants to redesign mobility.

Announced at CES 2020, Toyota Woven City outlined how it intends to create a “real world” environment for smart city technologies from the basics. Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp. calling it “a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city’s infrastructure.”

Although Toyota is best known for its cars, the company has a larger task that revolves around robotics and personal mobility. Toyota added that it will invite commercial and academic partners and researchers. The woven city will be filled with Toyota employees and their families.

The views of the woven city look interesting and the master plan includes the following:

Three types of streets with fast vehicles, low speed personal mobility and pedestrian traffic and a park promenade. These streets form a grid to test the autonomy.

Buildings will largely be made of wood to minimize the carbon footprint and to use traditional Japanese building techniques and robot production.

Roofs are covered with solar panels to supplement hydrogen fuel cells.

Native vegetation and hydroponics will live everywhere in the city.

Homes include robotic assistants and sensors to monitor the health, needs and daily life of the occupants.

Only fully autonomous vehicles without emissions are allowed in the main streets. Toyota e-Palettes will be used for transport, delivery and mobile retail.

A neighborhood park and central park are added for recreation and meetings.

Toyota plans to populate Woven City with 2,000 people, including employees and their families, retirees, retailers, industrial partners, and scientists. Toyota added that it will add more to the population as the project develops.