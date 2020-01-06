CES 2020: Withings ScanWatch will include ECG and sleep apnea detection

Loading...

CES 2020: Charmin demonstrates TP robot and other innovative bathroom technology

RollBot, SmellSense and V.I. Pee are three new technologies introduced at CES 2020. Read more: https://zd.net/2QkQb0X

Withings smartwatches are known for their long battery life and slim design and the recently announced ScanWatch follows the same approach. However, when the ScanWatch is launched later this year, this is the company’s first device with the ability to take an ECG measurement and check for possible sleep apnea.

Similar to the Apple Watch, ScanWatch will check the user’s heart rate and warn you if an irregular heartbeat is detected. The user can then perform an ECG measurement using the three built-in electrodes, which are located on the side of the watch’s frame. The real-time measurements and results can be viewed in the Withings Health Mate app.

In addition, ScanWatch also checks for sleep apnea using a SpO2 sensor. Users receive daily reports with apneic episodes and oxygen saturation to identify potential problems.

The ScanWatch does all that and still offers a battery life of an estimated 30 days, something that no other smartwatch can compete with. Although, the ScanWatch is more of a hybrid smartwatch with a small PMOLED display that displays information snippets and alerts, rather than a larger display than competing devices.

Withings is currently awaiting CE and FDA approval before ScanWatch can launch, but the company expects this to happen in the second quarter of 2020. There will be two models of ScanWatch, a 38 mm version costs $ 249, while the 42 mm model you will set back $ 299.