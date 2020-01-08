CES 2020 WIRED Live blog: Smart Vibrator, Exoskeleton and more from CES

Loading...

Welcome to our CES 2020 live blog! The WIRED crew is located here in Las Vegas to touch, test, prick and stroke the latest doodads, robot bartenders, underwater drones and exoskeletons. This live blog is the place where we will report all our findings. We will have videos, photos, written shipments and because we are in the second half of CES, we will probably go a little crazy.

We’re on Pacific Standard Time here in Las Vegas, so expect updates to start around 11 o’clock east or 8 o’clock west. Refresh the page every now and then and you’ll see the latest news at the top of the page. We continue to update until at least 6 p.m. PT with a few sporadic evening updates afterwards.

An Exoskeleton Straight Outta Sci-Fi

Sarcos’ Guardian XO not only has a badass name, but it is also one of the coolest things I’ve seen at CES so far. It is one of the few (if not the only) non-bound exoskeleton suits, and it looks like a machine straight from a movie like Edge of Tomorrow. This allows a human operator to jump in and carry up to 200 pounds, without feeling anything more than the weight of a small backpack. That means almost zero tension on the person’s back.

You can move freely – Sarcos said it only takes a few minutes to learn how to use the suit – and the arms have different types of handles that you can attach to carry varied, heavy items. It is powered by two 12-pound batteries that last approximately 8 hours; however, they are hot swappable, so you don’t have to wait for the pack to recharge to continue working.

