CES 2020 trend: onboarding AI

Onboarding is the process of integrating a new employee and giving them the tools and information they need to become a productive member of the team. Given that AI, and especially its large subset, machine learning, will soon join your company, if this is not yet the case, successfully integrating AI will be crucial for many companies.

Onboarding AI

CES 2020 contained many smartwashed products: “smart” coffee makers, washing machines, etc. Really? Not much different than the promise of “fuzzy logic” ten years ago, and about as important.

The burgeoning trend: figuring out how machine learning and AI can be built into our daily lives without the average person having to know the AI ​​equivalent of a command line interface. AI replaces people – not yet – it enlarges them. The challenge is to get the right fit.

Large-scale AI is currently in the cloud and controls apps on smartphones. But that is the mass market. We need to learn how to integrate AI into increasingly smaller niches in the coming decades, just as we have integrated computers into almost everything since 1950.

William Gibson says the future is already there, it’s just not evenly distributed. My consequence: the future is already there, it is simply not integrated.

What I saw at CES 2020 were all the elements needed to have AI on board. But nobody put all the pieces together. Those pieces include IoT data sources, advanced devices and apps, business tools, and the user interface.

IoT, the raw material for AI

http://www.murata.com showed off its range of low-cost edge sensors, along with the networks and software needed to instruct every physical factory – buildings, ports, hospitals, offices, stores – to provide the required to enter a range of AI subsystems. USIS emphasized its drone monitoring systems, including external, automated landing and loading stations for unmanned operations.

The most tempting IoT technology was Smart Dust, from Epic Semiconductors, who claimed: “A battery-free, energy-harvesting sensor with integrated pre-quantum superposition processor and artificial intelligence that communicates wirelessly and bidirectionally with the cloud (RF-free and zero power).” The sensors are small blocks, 0.3 mm on one side.

I am not sure if Smart Dust is real – the marketing hype is exaggerated – but there is no reason why such a device could not be built. Maybe CES 2021 offers more evidence.

Edge devices and software

In the hardware field, Google and Kneron are promoting their low-power AI engines for edge computing. Google pushed its Coral tensor processing unit (TPU) ASIC for machine vision.

Kneron offers an AI co-processor system on a chip with a Dual ARM CPU and a neural processor. They offer visual recognition SDKs for recognizing faces, objects, scenes and gestures.

In the field of face recognition, CyberLink offers their FaceMe platform-independent face recognition engine. They claim an accuracy of more than 97 percent and it works on iOS, Android, Linux and Windows.

Business tools

Prevision.io, with the motto AI-first, promises to automate your data science with an end-to-end platform, on cloud or on-premise. This allows you to create and analyze predictive models and implement them in dashboards or smart apps for real business applications.

Commerce.ai offers a “Deep Product Learning” platform that can read, see, hear and understand product feedback from websites, product reviews, customer reviews and videos. The platform collects the data to help product teams discover new markets and document product requirements.

Virtual people: the user interface for AI

Our “social” networks seem to have made us more isolated than ever. Unbelievable how you can move our gaze from a face to a screen.

Technology answer: a screen with a fake person on it. Samsung caused a furore with Neon, a virtual person intended as an interface for AI systems. I don’t know if it will work, but it is clearly an idea that is worth exploring, as machine learning systems are growing in expertise and usability.

Gatebox offers a personal version of Neon, intended as a companion. Well done, but I feel sad for the people who don’t have real people to talk to. But as the birth rate decreases, the population ages and helping millions of elderly people to survive alone becomes a real and urgent challenge.

Take the storage bits

I am a professional skeptic and I am sure that some of these companies are claiming more than they can deliver. But the needs to which they respond are real. If AI will dramatically improve human productivity, hundreds of millions of people will have to work comfortably with it every day.

These days computers were in the 60s, when you had to know FORTRAN or COBOL to get the job done. In the coming decades, we need to switch to conversation integration that non-specialists can use, just like billions of people use smartphones to get real work done.

That is the challenge. And the possibility.

Reactions welcome. How would YOU be on board and AI?