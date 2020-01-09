CES 2020 Thursday live blog: news, photos and updates from Vegas

Loading...

CES is almost over. There is actually only one day left on the show floor, so today, Thursday, January 9, most people are most likely to try the coolest technology of the week.

We will update this post throughout the day 4 with the latest news, photos, product announcements and more from Digital Trends staff on site at CES 2020.

Continuous CES coverage for digital trends

What it is like to hang out with a fake person

From Allison Matyus

12:43 pm SamsungThe artificial people known as Neons have been a huge hit at CES this week, but we have to deal with them, and they are so much more than just cool technology to watch.

Neons make it much closer to us and live with a digital creation that not only understands us and communicates with us in a meaningful and reliable way, but is also able to share our lives with us.

Andy Boxall / DigitalTrends

We walked around the Neon booth, and while at first glance the Neons look like animated people, it is a completely different level of awe once you understand that they are looking at you and making their own movements through machine learning.

We are absolutely delighted to see where Neons the future of A.I. will bring.

One more thing to worry about when flying with your drone

From Mathew Katz

12:13 a.m. Drones can be expensive, and some of my friends have told me nightmares about buying a new one just to make him fly into an obstacle and ruin their investment. PowerVision has come up with a solution – more or less – by eliminating a major threat: water. They demonstrate the new waterproof PowerEgg X-drone by flying it back and forth under an artificial waterfall.

This is so stupid! @PowerVisionme presents its new waterproof drone at # CES2020 by letting it fly through an artificial waterfall that falls down from the ceiling of the convention center. Notice how it keeps up to date! @DigitalTrends pic.twitter.com/KjIrB12LHx

– Drew Prindle (@GonzoTorpedo) January 9, 2020

Along with a resistance to moisture, the PowerEgg X acts as a 4k handheld camera, making it perfect for all kinds of adventures.

Let the robot arm win

From Mathew Katz

11:42 a.m. Our editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan may never live up to it: he lost from a robotic arm (and our Top Tech or CES Award winner) to an arm wrestling for ages.

. @ smashdawg is ready to arm the winner with the prosthetic arm of @BrainCo_Tech, which our & # 39; Top Tech Award won at CES 2020. & # 39; # CES2020 pic.twitter.com/T02mcoUKEP

– Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) January 9, 2020

Get inked without the obligation

From Allison Matyus

11:07 a.m. If getting a tattoo means too much for you, then this tattoo printer might be just what you need for some temporary ink.

Prinker a tattoo printer debuted on CES, and it’s a pretty neat technology. You can adjust your tattoo design in the app and then place the small printer on every part of your body and viola! You have a tattoo for yourself for the next day or so. The Food and Drug Administration even approves the ink.

Andy Boxall / DigitalTrends

It will cost you $ 270, which is roughly what a true medium-sized tattoo would cost. However, the Prinker comes with enough ink to provide you with around 1,000 tattoos so that you can look like a badass, even if needles scare you.

Intel has made a discreet graphic card

Van Brandon Widder

10:46 am IntelThe CES showcase included everything from A.I.-improved tracking to foldable laptops, although the biggest unveiling may have happened behind closed doors. On Wednesday, the company gave Digital Trends and a handful of outlets a tight peak in its rumors Xe graphics architecture, in particular the upcoming desktop graphics card, the Intel DG1.

Intel used the processor, which the company assures we are not nearly ready to play, the popular free-to-play shooter Waframe. It didn’t blow us away – the performance was shaky, even at a mild 30 frames per second with a resolution of 1080p – but Intel reminded us that it was just a “software development vehicle” just meant to prepare developers for future Xe graphics solutions. The DG1 is a boarding pass based on performance, but in the future we expect Intel to release more robust, capable pieces of Xe hardware in line with what AMD and Nvidia are currently producing. Until then we keep our eyes open.

These speakers have it all

From Allison Matyus

9:00 a.m. Harmon Kardon introduced its speakers from the Citation series with a pretty impressive audio quality. Among them is the Citation 200, which has specifications such as a battery with eight hours of play time and splash protection.

The Citation Oasis has an alarm clock (for those who still use those things) and music streaming options. The Citation Multibeam 700 is a compact soundbar with a color LCD. It uses seven built-in speakers to fully immerse you in the sound.

Then there is the Citation Sub S: a wireless, small subwoofer that is perfect for everyone’s home cinema.

With all these speakers you can expect Google Assistant, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay capabilities. Consider all options for streaming music!

And the winner is…

From Allison Matyus

6:43 am We have seen a lot of groundbreaking new technology at CES in recent days, but there is one supreme for us.

In terms of technology that could really influence people for the better, the BrainCo Dexus takes the cake as top-tech winner this year.

The prosthetic arm uses a brain machine interface so that the wearer can fully control the arm with his own thoughts, just like a normal arm. We had to see the arm up close and even shake someone’s hand and were blown away by how seamlessly the limb could move.

Another thing that we welcome is the price: $ 10,000 for a prosthetic arm is much cheaper and accessible to more people who really need it than the $ 40,000 that many other prostheses cost.

Bravo, BrainCo!

What you missed on day 3

From Mathew Katz

Yesterday we really had the opportunity to spend quality time with products and bigwigs from some of the largest technology companies.

DT editor-in-chief, Jeremy Kaplan, only found out Google’s diversity boss that the company has spent the past few years developing a group of 2,000 people with “inclusive champions” to ensure that all sorts of people are involved in developing Google products. The search giant has had problems with the diversity in its products in the past – including a camera that does not correctly display all skin tones – so this is a welcome change.

We also discovered what Quibi (yes, that’s a real company). It is a streaming service available from April 6 and offers what it describes as “quick bites” that last 10 minutes or less. Some big names have signed up for the 175 shows of Quibi, including Chrissy Teigen, Tyra Banks and Joe Jonas. The big gimmick from Quibi is that you can watch the shows vertically or horizontally on your phone – it is built for both.

For a complete overview of the past days on CES, check out Day 3 Live Blog yesterday, Tuesday Day 2 Live Blog and Monday Day 1 Live Blog.

Recommendations from the editors