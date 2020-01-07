CES 2020: the new flying taxi from Uber and Hyundai? I give it a star

Loading...

The Uberdai will propel you into the future.

I have seen the future and the name is Uberdai.

No, that is not the official name. However, you will definitely start singing it as you fly through the air in the new flying taxi from Uber and Hyundai. New thing from the flying taxi concept.

Revealed in the full bright lights of CES, Uberdai is a vision of the future that is, well, imaginative.

The idea seems to have three components. First, a flying electric taxi with different propellers – which seems a bit retarded. Has the future not gone beyond such old technology?

However, you will wonder how this thing arrives home five minutes late. It doesn’t.

As far as I can see, you jump into a pod that looks like an idol of one of Elon Musk’s tunnel projects and is five minutes late. This will take you to a hub with a skyport on top, and there you will find your flying taxi.

At the other end, another pod is likely to take you to your destination.

This all seems as simple as grating a large watermelon.

I suppose, however, that in our hasty dystopian future there is no way around such forms of transportation.

It will be this or a self-driving Tesluber.

Maybe it’s just a matter of whether you choose Uber Pool, Uber Black or Uber-and-Over, aka Uberdai.

I’m afraid you might have some initial problems flying an unmanned taxi. Hyundai stated reassuringly: “The Hyundai vehicle will be driven initially, but after a while they will become autonomous.” From singular to plural in just a few words.

Just like your standard Uber, the Uberdai can seat four passengers. Which, if the idea goes up, will mean extremely busy skies. Yes, just like the over-Uberized city streets that you now know and love.

Moreover, the Uberdai only has a range of 60 miles and the charging takes 5 to 7 minutes. Imagine if all of the spoiled customers are just as irritated as they are now when their train is late. And really, how many flying taxis can you get in the skyport at the same time?

Please forgive me about my future, but I find it hard to worship.

It sends frissons of uncertainty to my deeper parts. Especially since Hyundai explained its pods – the so-called “environmentally-friendly city vehicles” – it will have “tailor-made services in transit (i.e., coffee shop, medical clinic).”

That is, not e.g. It seems that these are the two basic tailor-made services.

Yes, instead of going to Starbucks, you can step into your pod, enjoy a grande almond milk latte, while your bunions and hemorrhoids are seen.

I’m Uberdai-ing to find out what that is like.