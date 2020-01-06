CES 2020: TCL Communication unveils first 5G smartphone alongside new Alcatel mobile products

Loading...

CES 2020: The Big Trends for Business

Today’s CES is just as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for consumer electronics. Business technologies such as AI, data analysis and 5G support the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices and autonomous vehicles and will be fully featured on CES 2020.

TCL communication on Monday unveiled several new smartphones. The majority of the new phones are from the Alcatel brand, while a brand new smartphone line from the TCL 10 series made its debut.

The 10 series is the brand name under which TCL launches its first 5G smartphone. The TCL 10 5G is launched later this year and benefits from the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series 5G system on a chip. The 7-series processor contains a 5G modem and is designed for mid-range smartphones.

In addition to the TCL 10 5G, the company has also announced the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L.

All three TCL telephones from the 10 series are equipped with cameras with four rear connections, the Pro model using an AMOLED display. We can expect to find out more about the 10-series line-up, including exact launch details, during Mobile World Congress on February 22. TCL has said that all three models will be launched in the US and Canada in the second quarter for less than $ 500.

TCL 10 5G

TCL communication

TCL has also announced several new budget-friendly smartphones under the Alcatel brand that will be available outside the US.

The Alcatel 3L has a set-up with three cameras with a 48-megapixel AI rear-facing camera that is suitable for photos in low-light environments. The “AI” part of the name automatically recognizes up to 22 different scenes and adjusts how a photo is taken. There is also an ultra-wide angle camera of 5 megapixels and a macro lens of 2 megapixels for close-up images. The 3L has a 6.22-inch screen, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It is launched in Q1, starting at $ 155 in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The Alcatel 1S has a more simple and affordable approach, with a triple rear camera setting of 13, 5 and 2 megapixels respectively. A 6.22-inch screen is powered by an octavos core processor and would have a battery life of one day. The 1S starts at $ 110 and is launched in the first quarter in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The Alcatel 1V and Alcatel 1B are $ 88 and $ 66 respectively. The 1V has a 6.22-inch screen, a dual camera setting behind, and a special Google Assistant button.

The 1B is an Android 10 (Go edition) phone with a quad-core processor and a maximum of 2 GB RAM. It features a 5.5-inch screen and has a Smart Manager tool running in the background to make the device work smoothly by freeing up memory and optimizing power.

The 1V will be available in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the 1B will be launched in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa in the first quarter.