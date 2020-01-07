CES 2020 Shocker: Sony's Concept Car shows Sony (of course) Tech

Loading...

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

LAS VEGAS – Nobody saw this coming. Sony, the company that defined the old Consumer Electronics Show, rolled out affordable 8K TVs, immersive audio, PS5 (logo only, game console to be followed) … and an electric concept car on CES this year. This is the Sony Vision-S.

Vision-S is made, silent and without publicity, as a test bed for the various sensors and infotainment systems from Sony that can be used in passenger cars. Sony is looking for more sales and more respect for the car technology that it has. Sony (and Bose and the rest of the car audio industry) have been pushed aside by the Samsung-Harman juggernaut that sells multiple suites with safety and advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment systems and flat panel displays.

The concept car, which is roadworthy, uses the now common skateboard concept with the heavy batteries as a piece at the bottom of the vehicle, thereby improving stability. The car has a total of 33 sensors embedded in the car, including CMOS and Time-of-Flight sensors, the latter to detect and recognize passengers in the cabin and their location relative to the nearest Sony screen. Other sensors track vehicles and pedestrians outside the car.

The front seats overlook a Byton-like, flat-panel LCD screen in the dashboard. (It’s actually the dashboard.) We assume that Sony handles rules for distracted drivers in the same way as Byton: don’t play video when the car is moving. Or it can use the technology developed by Sharp that orientates alternating pixels on the passenger’s screen, so that the driver’s view turns black when the car is on the road, or the driver sees a non-video image.

Sony says it incorporates a set of speakers into the headrest of each seating position (four in this vehicle). Sony calls it 360 Reality Audio that offers “a deep and immersive experience … to encapsulate passengers in sound.” It also means that the driver can receive navigation or safety instructions that only the driver hears.

Headrest speakers from a generation were installed in Recaro aftermarket sport seats. More recently, the Nissan Kose Bose subcompact SUV places UltraNearfield speakers in the driver’s head restraint so that he or she receives different audio and audio training than the rest of the passengers, or the head rest loudspeakers can be switched to participate make the entire cabin experience.

The car looks good. The skateboard design shows serious work from Sony and partners. For now, however, it seems to be more a way for a handful of those roadworthy EVs to test and present Sony electronics, displays, sensors and head-unit / speaker technology, so that Sony can regain control as a technology supplier for the automotive industry.

Read now: