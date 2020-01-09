CES 2020: Samsung's Auto-dialogue Boost is the best feature of its new TV

Loading...

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of CES 2020, including technology and gadgets from the showroom.

At CES, everything revolves around flashy, bombastic innovations. That seems to be double when it comes to TVs. The word “8K” ruled the show for the category this year, with many models from Sony, LG, Samsung and others, regardless of the fact that you probably won’t be able to watch anything in native 8K until your kids graduate from college.

Samsung’s First Look press conference was one of the show’s flashiest, filled with wild, ambitious TV technology that inspired with wide open eyes and wild shutter shots, from its 292-inch 8K monster, The Wall, to the new Sero TV, which essentially turns into a giant telephone screen.

But one of the coolest innovations from the brand’s TV series was a much simpler concept: Active Voice Amplifier technology.

Embedded in Samsung’s impressive new rimless Q950TS TV (and yes, 8K), Active Voice Amplifier seemed to get lost in the plethora of features for the company’s new flagship QLED. But that’s a shame, because it is perhaps the best new feature in the line-up.

In the demo of the feature, Samsung representatives showed a quick excerpt of a TV program with a dramatic conversation between two key players in a restaurant, and then turned on a blender when things seemed the most interesting.

Raise your hand if you have not encountered this problem in a busy household. Exactly.

Noise happens in every house, whether it’s a vacuum, an AC window unit, screaming kids, etc. And Murphy’s law is what it is, it always seems to happen at the most important and gripping moments of your favorite shows and movies.

Once the blender started, well, blending, the TV only enhanced the dialogue in the scene as magic, making it satisfactorily easy to hear what was going on – without blowing out our eardrums and without having to reach the remote control.

The feature is a brilliant “duh” moment from Samsung and the kind of sound solution that everyone can identify with. Unfortunately, for now anyway, you have to jump on an ambitious television that costs more than most of us can afford, with a resolution that few of us need to get it.

Yet here is the hope that Samsung does what all major companies do, dripping the technology from its pie-in-the-sky, selection frame products to its more affordable products.

