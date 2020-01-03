CES 2020: Samsung plans to reach more price points with Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Loading...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Lite devices offer a set of camera features and capabilities, which are based on Samsung's industry leading camera technologies and lead to more accessible devices. Check out the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in the Samsung online store.

Samsung is launching Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite as a way to reach more price points, but it is not clear if the new devices cannibalize existing premium devices.

At CES 2020, Samsung will describe the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The mission is to offer premium camera features, tools such as the S Pen and a good battery life at "an affordable price."

The top of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 line will exceed $ 1,000. The problem here is that Samsung often offers promotions that lower those prices. Somehow, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite may allow Samsung to ease the discount.

Of course, Samsung does not mention its discount habits after the launch of a premium device, but Galaxy Note 10 Lite has the S Pen, the Notes application and the camera features that premium devices have. Both devices also feature 6.7 inch screens.

Apparently, Samsung will reduce costs with memory and storage, since both devices have 6 / 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Premium devices work higher, and Note 10 Plus offers SD card capability. The processors in Lite devices are 64-bit Octa-core processors.

In many ways, Galaxy Lite devices mimic the price continuum set by Apple with its iPhone. Prices are yet to be determined, but the launch of Galaxy Lite offers technology buyers some more moving parts to reflect on.