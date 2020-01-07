CES 2020: Samsung is rolling out 'Ballie' the robot to demonstrate its vision of human-centered technology

Loading...

The next decade will herald the “era of experience”, Samsung President and CEO H.S. Kim stated at CES 2020 on Monday evening. Samsung plans to remain a technology leader in this era, he said, by creating products and services that create meaningful, personalized experiences for consumers. To show what those products might look like, Kim literally rolled out Ballie, a small, rolling robot with AI capabilities on the device.

Ballie is “more than just a cute robot,” Kim said while the device – a cross between a tennis ball and R2-D2 – followed him on stage. The robot he said is “a vision of technology as a personal life partner.”

The robot represents the next evolution of the Internet of Things (IOT), Samsung’s leaders explained in the CES keynote. Ballie is actively helpful, reminds you of an upcoming meeting or patrols at home to keep you safe. It can serve as a fitness assistant, or as a remote control to help seniors connect to other smart devices.

Samsung introduces itself “robots that know you, support you and take care of you so that you can focus on what’s really important,” Kim said.

AI on the device is “central to truly personalized experiences,” said Sebastian Seung, EVP and Chief Research Scientist at Samsung. “AI on the device gives you control over your information and protects your privacy. This is our long-term vision for AI products … Of course we want Ballie to be fun, smart and helpful. We also want Ballie to be our secrets.”

In addition to individual technology, Samsung’s vision for the “era of experience” also includes smart home technology and smart city innovations.

At home, Samsung uses AI, sensors and data to create compelling experiences.

“It is often said that there is no place like home,” said Federico Casalegno, Chief Design Innovation Officer of Samsung Design Innovation Center. With intelligent home technologies, he said, “There will be no other place than yours.”

Casalegno led a demonstration of Samsung’s Gait Enhancing & Motivating System (GEMS) technology and showed how consumers could use AR glasses, in combination with an exoskeleton with powerful software, to train at home with a virtual personal trainer.

“The goal is not to add more devices and products,” he said. It is to “live better with more intuitive and simplified technologies.”

Samsung’s vision for smart cities now focuses on using AI, IOT and 5G to create more energy-efficient, sustainable living spaces. The company works with builders and property managers such as Greystar Real Estate Partners in the US to create smart building solutions.