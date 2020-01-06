CES 2020: Samsung introduces enterprise-ready Galaxy Chromebook

Loading...

Windows versus Chromebooks: the fight is getting ugly

After Bill Nye Windows laptops expire and call the cowards of its users, are Chromebooks really better? Many people don’t think so. Chris Matyszczyk discusses why. Read more: https://zd.net/31OtrJN

Now that Chromebooks use both Android and Linux as well as Chrome OS, sellers such as Google with its powerful Pixelbook Go and the Acer 715 with 10 keys make enterprise-ready Chromebooks. Samsung is now throwing its hat in the business Chromebook ring with the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

At CES 2020, Samsung introduced this high-quality Chromebook. Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America, explained the logic for this new Chromebook. “The idea of ​​doing everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past and people need premium devices built for our new reality. By providing a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you switch effortlessly between streaming, creative projects, word processing and more. “

Samsung

Also: More CES coverage on CNET

The Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest, 9.9 mm thick, Samsung Chromebook ever released. To its thin, lightweight, yet sturdy aluminum case, Samsung adds a 13.3-inch 4K active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen. This is supported by an Intel UHD graphic chipset.

It also comes with a pen. This makes it easy to use Samsung Click-to-Call and Messaging apps and other Android smartphone functions directly from the laptop. Samsung, as you would expect from one of the leading manufacturers of smartphones, wants its Chromebook to work hand in hand with its Samsung Galaxy phones.

The Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor. For networks, it comes with Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 chipset. It can be delivered with no less than 16 GB of memory and a terabyte solid-state drive.

In short, this is a Chromebook that is ready for serious work. In a statement, Kan Liu, Senior Director of Product Management at Google said: “Students have been fond of Chrome OS in classrooms around the world for years – but nowadays Chromebooks are used so much more by the younger generation and both working professionals. Now that we As demand for premium Chromebook experiences grows, we are investing more and more with partners such as Samsung to build the next generation of flagship Chromebook product innovations and offers. “

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray in Q1 2020, starting at $ 999.99.

