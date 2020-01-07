CES 2020: Robotic super-suit gives strength to airport apron

Loading...

In 2018 I wrote that Sarcos, a robot company with headquarters in Utah, developed a robotic exoskeleton that would fundamentally change how heavy lifting is done at work locations. With an announcement today that Sarcos has partnered with Delta Air Lines to bring the super staff to the airline’s staff, that prediction comes true.

The Sarcos suit, called the Guardian XO, is essentially a robot that workers wear. It allows average people to lift loads of more than 100 pounds and expertly manipulate them using natural body movements. For years, the weight and capacity of batteries have limited the potential for an unbound, fully electrical industrial suit, but Sarcos engineers seem to have cracked that nut with new control and energy management techniques.

My best guess is that the suit is passive, which means that it doesn’t use energy when it’s standing still. That simple twist is a game changer in robotics. For years, colossal robotic arms used huge amounts of energy to control their joints to maintain a single position. By reducing power consumption to almost zero at rest, and by using the latest batteries and energy management, it is my suspicion that Sarcos has put an end to the pilgrimage problem of building an unbound super suit for the common man.

To understand why this is a game changer, you should consider the suit less as an auxiliary device and more as a forklift that you wear. By carrying the weight of the pack and the load, the exoskeleton allows a worker to lift up to 200 pounds repeatedly for up to eight hours in a row without tension or fatigue. An obvious application is loading cargo, a job known in the aviation industry.

“We owe the best aviation staff in the world to investigate how emerging technology can make their work safer and easier,” said Gareth Joyce, Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service & Cargo at Delta. “That is why we sought a collaboration with Sarcos.”

Delta is the first company whose front-line employees worked directly with Sarcos to determine the potential operational use of the Guardian XO. In November, Delta staff from Airport Customer Service and Cargo visited Sarcos headquarters to see it in action and to investigate how portable robotics could potentially help them in their daily work.

The Guardian XO is designed for use in industries where lifting and manipulating heavy materials or difficult objects is required and cannot be easily handled by standard lift equipment. Potential use at Delta can be cargo handling in Delta Cargo warehouses, moving maintenance parts at Delta TechOps or lifting heavy machinery and support equipment parts on the ground.

Delta plans to test the technology in a pilot location in the first quarter of 2020 so that employees can experience the technology in a practical environment and provide additional feedback on functionality.

“We are looking for companies that are clearly leaders in technology acceptance and have a history of innovation to meet the needs of their customers and their employees,” said Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos. “Delta fits into the aviation industry and has proven to be an excellent partner in aligning this technology with commercial applications.”