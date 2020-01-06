CES 2020: Ring adds privacy and security control center to the mobile app this month, adds new hardware to the line-up

Loading...

Amazon Data Leak: Thousands of login data from the Ring camera dumped online

Three cache of Ring user credentials surfaced this week.

In all respects, 2019 was a difficult year for Ring. Amazon’s video doorbell company was constantly in the news for its partnerships with police forces across the country, and more recently when hackers started publishing user account login details online.

In 2020, Ring wants to reduce the dynamics to keep neighborhoods safe. And it will start by updating the mobile Ring app with a new section called Control Center.

At the start of the Control Center, users can manage connected devices, service connections from third parties, and opt out of receiving video requests from local police services. Ring plans to add more privacy and security features to the Control Center in the future.

Control Center is expected to be available later this month in the Ring app.

Ring not only gives users more control over their accounts and videos, but also releases various new hardware products.

First comes the Ring Access Controller Pro, a device that allows users to remotely unlock and open an electronic port directly from the Ring app. The idea here is that with the help of a Ring Video doorbell or camera, the user can see who is at his gate, and then open the gate to let the person in. The Access Controller Pro is available today for $ 299 or bundled with a Stick Up Cam battery for $ 398.99 at Amazon.com.

Ring also contributes to its smart lighting series with new Smart LED light bulbs. The A19 and PAR38 lamps are suitable for indoor and outdoor use respectively and work with Ring’s Bridge for grouping and remote control and adjustment of settings. Ring’s smart lighting products all work together with its video camera products, where movement in an area activates a light – or a group of lights – to illuminate the area.

There is no word about the prices for the smart LED light bulbs from Ring and Ring has only said that the light bulbs will be available later this year.

Finally, Ring has updated the rest of its smart lighting series with now built-in solar panels. Previously, the spotlight, the step light and the path light all worked on batteries. With the new solar options you can forget about batteries and place the devices wherever they receive direct sunlight to keep them charged.

The new Solar Floodlight, Solar Steplight and Solar Pathlight will be for sale later this year.