CES 2020: Really, an AI-powered litter box?

It is that time again. The best and smartest in the technical world gather for the annual bacchanal of technical ingenuity and craftsmanship. Everyday items that you never knew were stupid are connected and made intelligent, and you’ll wonder how you once lived in an analog world.

That point was driven home by my recent run in with a smart, self-cleaning litter box from iKuddle. The company, which develops pet-focused AI Internet of Things (AIoT) smart devices, is following the litter box by announcing the launch of its AI-powered iKuddle Water Fountain and iKuddle Auto Feeder and unveiling its first health and diet monitoring of AIoT ecosystem for pets.

That’s right. A Fitbit (of sorts) for cats.

The idea is that with few reliable options that offer a comprehensive solution for the daily monitoring of your pet’s health, the iKuddle AIoT ecosystem can provide an independent system that intelligently monitors cat health and food or adjusts water intake. corresponding. The AIoT ecosystem also warns owners of drastic changes in health that may require the attention of a veterinarian.

It is part of a home monitoring trend that has already conquered the two-legged world and is now on its way to our four-legged hairy friends.

It works by collecting a variety of health-related data points on your pet via a range of smart home products for pets, including iKuddle’s automatic pet fountain and auto feeder, both launching at CES, along with the flagship of the brand Internet-connected Auto-Pack Litter Box . The Auto-Pack litter box, which raised $ 1 million at Kickstarter and will be demonstrated for the first time at CES, was the first to introduce an end-to-end self-cleaning litter box, from bragging to catching your cat’s litter.

According to a model forged by companies such as Apple and Google, the new business plan for smart device companies is to encourage users to buy into an entire product ecosystem. In this case, the network products enable pet owners to gain insight into the health of their pets. The system passively monitors and monitors your cat’s bathroom breaks, including frequency, and will actively notify iKuddle’s ecosystem products, including the iKuddle Water Fountain and iKuddle Auto Feeder, to adjust cat intake to the species and target weight. .

Garfield would be fit, but the concept has a lot of appeal. iKuddle can recognize irregularities in your cat’s lifestyle, whether he is not eating or drinking enough, or the content of his waste can raise suspicions about his health. All this without the need for active management of the daily life of the pet, possibly freeing up time for busy cat owners.

Of course this is not cheap. The iKuddle Auto-Pack litter box will be sold for USD $ 399.99.