CES 2020: Qualcomm Automotive unveils new autonomous driving platform

At the start of CES 2020, Qualcomm announced Snapdragon Ride, a new autonomous driving platform designed to scale across all levels of autonomy, from Level 1 and Level 2 vehicles that offer driver assistance to fully self-driving L5 vehicles. The Snapdragon Ride uses a holistic approach to building autonomous services, combining hardware (consisting of an advanced system-on-chip (SoC) and accelerators), software, open stacks, development kits, tools and a partner ecosystem.

With its new platform, Qualcomm wants to accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles with a centralized architecture, creating an extensive platform that allows updates of the functions and functionality of the vehicle, adaptation and scalability.

Thanks to advances in automation and connectivity, the automotive industry has reached a bending point, “where car manufacturers are forced to look at architectures that are more data-focused, scalable – performance requirements are rising significantly,” Qualcomm automotive spokesman Anshuman Saxena told ZDNet .

Today’s cars rely on hundreds of different electronic boxes to control individual functions, he explained, from the pilot plane to the windows. But as systems become more autonomous and require more robustness and reliability, this kind of distributed system becomes less feasible.

A powerful, centralized system, however, usually burns a lot of power, usually requiring a thermal management solution, such as liquid cooling, which can be complex and expensive.

The thermal efficiency of the Snapdragon Ride solves that, says Qualcomm. The platform can deliver more than 700 Tera operations per second (TOPS) for L4 / L5 with a power of 130 W. This can enable simpler designs that are passively air-cooled, reduce costs and improve reliability, says Qualcomm. All in all, the platform has more than 2x the efficiency of older architectures, the company says.

The energy efficiency should bring new calculation options for regular cars, Saxena said.

Automakers can use the platform with their own algorithms or with the Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack. The purpose-built autonomous driving software stack offers optimized software and applications for complex usage situations, such as self-navigation on the highway, as well as a choice of modular options such as Perception, Localization, Sensor Fusion and Behavior Planning. The software infrastructure can also co-host customer-specific stack components with Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack components.

Snapdragon Ride will be available for pre-development for car manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers in the first half of 2020. Qualcomm expects Snapdragon Ride vehicles to be in production by 2023.

Car-to-Cloud Services platform

Qualcomm also introduced the new Car-to-Cloud Service, a series of connected-car services that enable car manufacturers to keep vehicles up-to-date with OTA updates. It is designed for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms and Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G Platforms – in other words, the service keeps cockpit and telematics systems up-to-date.

In addition to enabling OTA updates, Qualcomm noted that the service could help automakers create new revenue streams. For example, it could make pay-as-you-use services possible for customers. Automakers can also use it to collect vehicle and usage data, allowing them to offer customized services for drivers and passengers.

Qualcomm also introduces the Car-to-Cloud Soft SKU, which can be used to add chipsets to be upgraded in the field that can offer new functionality to vehicles. This allows car manufacturers to develop on common hardware.

The Car-to-Cloud service is planned for the second half of 2020.

C-V2X platform

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is also building on the work it has done to improve Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology, rolling out a C-V2X reference platform this year for both vehicles and roadside (RSU). After C-V2X automotive platforms have already been developed, the next step is to bring C-V2X technology to road infrastructure.

C-V2X technology includes two transmission modes – direct communication and network-based communication – to enable a vehicle to communicate with other cars and the infrastructure around it. It is crucial for both vehicle safety functions and for implementing autonomous driving options. With the help of direct communication options, the C-V2X technology can, for example, improve the environmental awareness of a car by allowing it to exchange low-latency transmissions with other vehicles, infrastructure or even pedestrians.

The new reference platform is designed to complement the C-V2X communication solutions and offers the computing power for 4G and 5G wireless and C-V2X solutions such as multi-frequency GNSS location services or V2X message security.

The platform is pre-integrated with software applications to further accelerate the implementation of C-V2X systems in the US and worldwide. After a series of tests and demonstrations that started in 2017, Qualcomm says the C-V2X is ready for commercial implementation.

New Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth combination chip

Qualcomm also announced a new Automotive Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth combination chip, the QCA6595AU, on Monday. It offers car manufacturers powerful dual medium access control (MAC) Wi-Fi 5 and the latest generation of Bluetooth 5.1.

The new chip complements Qualcomm’s existing Wi-Fi 6 and Single MAC products and completes its portfolio of scalable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products for every row of vehicles.