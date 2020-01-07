CES 2020: Open Connectivity Foundation unveils the first open standard IoT devices

Loading...

Xiaomi invests $ 7.2 billion in 5G, AI and IoT over a five-year period

Xiaomi faces fierce competition in its core activities in the field of smartphones, as other Chinese Android makers, particularly Huawei, continue to undermine the market share of smaller players.

There are around 26 billion IoT devices (Internet of Things) nowadays. Too many of ‘they are not compatible with each other. The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) wants to solve that with the 2.1 specification of its OCF. This is more than just a standard. At CES 2020, many companies showed their beta OCF compatible devices.

The OCF 2.1 specification is intended to enable the development of vertical IoT devices for both smart homes and smart commercial devices while maintaining fundamental interoperability between device architectures. It is intended to be scalable from resources with limited resources to resources with many resources.

The OCF architecture is based on the Resource Orientated REST architectural style. It is also designed to bridge the gap between existing IoT ecosystems. It therefore offers detailed implementations for Bluetooth, EnOcean, Zigbee and Z-wave network protocols.

In particular, OCF 2.1 contains a specification to work with the existing cloud. This is important, said Scott Harkins, VP of Resideo and general manager of Connected Home, in a statement. “Today’s smart house is anything but smart, there are too many apps and competing communication protocols to make it happen, and homeowners are becoming increasingly frustrated.”

So, he said, “the OCF Universal Cloud Interface standard will significantly simplify and reduce work related to IoT Cloud-to-Cloud communication. By implementing this as an industry standard, we reduce the need for one-time cloud-to-cloud connections, streamlining our development work and helping to simplify the smart home experience for consumers. “

Hyogun Lee, head of R&D at Samsung Electronics, Visual Display Business, agreed: “We expect the OCF Universal Cloud Interface to resolve the current fragmentation of the IoT market and build the unified IoT ecosystem.”

“Different configurations of the same OCF UCI can simplify collaboration between device manufacturers who want to produce IoT devices but do not have the ability to develop and support their own cloud applications,” said John Park, OCF Executive Director. It “can also help companies that have cloud applications and want to increase the number of devices that can connect to it,” Lee said.

The first fruits of this effort were shown at CES. BSC Computer GmbH, COMMAX, SURE Universal, Haier, LG, Resideo and Samsung all showed a wide range of beta OCF 2.1 compatible devices. These varied from TVs to robot vacuum cleaners to tablets to air conditioners.

Can OCF-compatible devices overcome the leadership of their own and vertical IoT devices from Amazon and Google? It may seem that they have been surpassed. Stay tuned. Historically, open standards beat closed standards.