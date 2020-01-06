CES 2020: Nvidia GPUs that power Toyota, PostMates robots

Loading...

Graphic chip maker Nvidia shows its reach in the robotics room during this year’s CES event in Las Vegas. The Santa Clara-based company claimed that its GPU technology is being used in the new Toyota T-HR3 humanoid robot, along with its Jetson AGX Xavier computer.

Rob Csongor, vice president of autonomous machines at Nvidia, said in a press conference that there would be a variety of Nvidia powered robots at CES 2020, using Nvidia’s Carter system for navigation and Leonardo for manipulation, in addition to his Jetson chips and reference designs.

In addition to Toyota’s T-HR3, other Nivida powered robots that pop up at CES include a WHILL autonomous wheelchair powered by a Jetson TX2, a Sunflower Labs home security robot with the TX2, a PostMates delivery robot and a Sarcos inspection robot.

“We span multiple vertical markets that we focus on,” Csongor said. “One of the things that all these autonomous machines have in common is that they must all be able to detect, see, hear and touch. They must detect things in the world, they must be able to learn and plan, and then they must be able to act. And this fundamental flow is reflected in the number of different platforms that we apply to different machines. “

Nvidia also announced the Isaac Sim, a tool that allows developers to train robots in a simulated model and then place the trained models in a physical robot and let them navigate. Isaac Simulation will add early access availability for manipulation later this month. The Isaac Sim is part of the next release of the Isaac SDK, which now contains fully operational reference stacks for navigation and manipulation robots.

Nvidia has also announced some claims for Nvidia Drive, the software-defined platform for autonomous vehicles. The platform is powered by a new system-on-a-chip called Orin, which achieves 200 TOPS, almost 7 times the performance of the previous generation SoC Xavier.

Danny Shapiro, senior automotive director at Nvidia, said in a press conference that Orin will be available for sampling later this year, with the goal of shipping on vehicles by 2022.

On the gaming and display side, Nvidia has also announced a new G-SYNC display for esports gamers with a 360Hz design for better gaming experiences. Partners include LG and its new OLED TVs, as well as new products from Acer and Asus.