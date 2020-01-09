CES 2020: Nissan Ariya EV has 300 miles, coming at the end of 2020

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – Nissan at CES 2020 has taken over the successor of a successor, or more likely big brother, from the best-selling, now recently selling Nissan Leaf EV. It is called the Nissan Ariya Concept. It gets up to 300 miles of range and is a crossover / hatchback where the Leaf is a sedan. See the Ariya (pronounced the musical term) as a sculpted, more up-to-date Nissan Rogue and electrified.

Nissan will use the second generation of its ProPilot Assist self-propelled technology, which offers level 3 hands-off for conditional automation. It is about the same as Cadillac Super Cruise. We expect the prices to start around $ 40,000 for the Ariya, assuming this is the real name. The car is far enough with it, even with the ‘concept’ suffix on the name, this is a good idea of ​​what it should look like.

Nissan says the Ariya is four centimeters shorter than the Rogue (not Rogue Sport) and three centimeters wider, making it 181 centimeters long and 75 centimeters wide. That places it within the domain of compact rather than sub-compact vehicles. The FBI classify vehicles by interior volume. But generally a compact SUV is considered 180-190 inches long, while a subcompact is 160-170 inches. The current leaf is 176 inches long and 71 inches wide.

Nissan suggests range would be around 300 miles. The second generation Nissan Leaf has been rated at 226 miles. There should be three models, S, SV and SL, with prices from around $ 40,000 to $ 45,000. Nissan suggests that 0-60 km / h acceleration can be less than six seconds.

Where the Leaf only drives the front wheels, the Ariya offers four-wheel drive, with engines both front and rear. Nissan calls technology e-4orce (pronounced “e-force”). It is not clear whether all Ariyas will get e-Force or whether it is a step-by-step option. Because so many EVs are sold in California, AWD may not be needed on all US vehicles. According to Takao Asami, Nissan’s senior vice president of research and advanced engineering:

The e-4ORCE twin-engine four-wheel steering technology offers precise handling and stability, giving drivers more confidence and even more excitement than ever before. This technology enables excellent cornering and traction performance on slippery surfaces and a comfortable ride for all passengers.

Nissan also says that the modulated use of regenerative braking minimizes pitch and dive.

As the Ariya plays closer to the Tesla Model 3, with Tesla’s generally acclaimed AutoPilot system, ProPilot 2.0 should make the Nissan entry more competitive. ProPilot 2.0 is described as level 3 autonomy, which means: a) self-driving b) on some roads (usually interstates and other roads with limited access), but c) you have to keep your eyes on the road (they are followed by a monitor) ), and especially d) you have to take control when you leave the highway for example, but also when the car cannot handle a complex driving situation. This is a challenge, and not just for Nissan. Being hands-off can lead to inattention, but the transfer can come in the short term. It is still a gray area of ​​how much notification the car can give the driver where the driving situation suddenly changes.

ProPilot 2.0 functions include:

Automated emergency braking and pedestrian detection

Lane Departure Warning, lane assistant and lane assistant

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Help arrives for the Belaagde Blad

Among EVs, the Nissan Leaf is a bestseller, with around half a million sales worldwide since the model arrived at the end of 2011. US sales peaked at 30,200 in 2014, fell for two years, recovered with the arrival of the second generation Leaf in 2018 and then fell by 16 percent in 2019. Over the nine and a fraction years of the Leaf in the US 141,907 vehicles sold, or around 16,000 a year.

By the Leaf’s 12,365 calendar year-2019 sales, Inside EVs estimate that the Tesla Model 3 sold 47,275 units, about 4x what the Leaf sold, and much smaller numbers for the Model X SUV (5,500 estimated) and Model S (3,750). So the need and desire of Nissan for a slightly larger vehicle than the Leaf and a vehicle with that magical range of 300 miles. Regardless of how many car manufacturers say that fear of the range is overestimated, buyers say they want the range to be equal to what you get from a tank of gas, which means you can go 300 miles or more.

It is not clear whether the Ariya replaces the Leaf of slots one level above. The two are not really comparable in size or performance. But with the sale of Leaf into the early teens, it is unclear whether the Leaf will run out of gas from 2020 onwards.

