Why 2019 was the year of Linux and open-source software

These five stories show why the future of technology belongs to Linux and open-source software.

I really like Dell’s XPS 13 Developer Edition laptops. Powered by Ubuntu Linux 18.04, these are great Linux desktops for both developers and power users. At CES 2020, Dell announced that the next model, the 2020 XPS 13, comes with 32 GB of RAM.

This is great news. When it comes to serious knocking on your machine, there’s nothing like having more RAM. For storage, it starts with a 256 GB SSD and seems to go all the way to a 2 TB drive.

Of course it is also a real victory to have a powerful processor. It seems, based on his XPS 13 Windows twin brother, that it comes in six different basic configurations. These start with the 10th generation Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1 and continue all the way to the Core i7-1065G7. This is not too poor.

For ports, it includes two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, a microSD card reader and a 3.5 mm headphone / microphone connection. It also includes a handy Type-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.

For network connectivity, the new XPS 13 uses the Killer AX1650, which is built on Intel WiFi 6 chipset. With 160 MHz channels and Bluetooth 5.0 support, this chipset can deliver up to 2.4 Gbps throughput. Good luck finding a WiFi connection that this machine can keep up with! Still, it’s nice to know that as the Wi-Fi speed increases, the new Dell can deliver the high-speed goods.

For a screen, Dell now supports a 13.4-inch screen with virtually no bezel. It supports both Full High Definition + (1920 x 1200) and 4K (3840 x 2400) screens. The laptop also has an aspect ratio of 16:10. According to Dell’s leading Linux laptop professional, Barton George, “although this may seem like a small detail, the extra screen space is noticeable.” This is all supported by Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

The overall look is quite attractive. Dell stated that the XPS 13 is made from “machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven fiberglass and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass”. The result is a handsome and sturdy laptop.

Last but not least, the computer is equipped with a 52 Wh battery, which Dell claims can last up to 19 hours.

The developer edition is available in February. When launched, it is available in the US, Canada, and Europe and starts at $ 1,199.99. This represents an i5-based developer edition with 8 GB RAM, a 256 GB SSD, an FHD screen and with pre-loaded Ubuntu 18.04.03 LTS.

