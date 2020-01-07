CES 2020: NEC returns to the US with new LaVie laptops, all-in-one PC

Loading...

NEC LaVie Home All-in-One

LaVie Z ultra-light notebook Once a fixture in the American business laptop market, NEC saved the American retail trade a few years ago and instead opted to focus on the Japanese home market. But as the new decade begins, NEC Personal Computers – a joint venture between NEC Corp. and Lenovo, which has been producing PCs since 2011 – decided to re-enter the US market with a trio of new systems.

The last time NEC launched a new PC for US buyers at CES was in 2015, when it rolled out the LaVie Z ultra-lightweight notebook. Flash five years ahead and it’s back with the LaVie brand. This time the laptops are called the Pro Mobile and the Vega, both sleekly designed and with premium price tags.

With less than 2 pounds and only 0.62 inches thick, the Pro Mobile puts the emphasis on the mobile, thanks to materials such as carbon fiber racing cars and magnesium-lithium alloy. Despite its extreme portability, the Pro Mobile does not compromise its performance, incorporating an Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB solid-state drive and a 13.3-inch full HD screen bordeaux colored chassis. With a starting price of $ 1,600, the Pro Mobile also makes no concessions to the price.

That’s even clearer with the Vega, which starts at $ 500 more than the Pro Mobile and is larger and heavier (4 pounds), partly due to the larger 15.6-inch display. For the extra cost you get better performance from the more powerful i7-9750H six-core CPU and the 32 GB Intel Optane memory, along with a higher resolution of the 4K OLED screen. Other premium specifications include Yamaha stereo speakers, two Thunderbolt ports and Gorilla Glass back cover.

In line with the luxury prices of the NEC laptops, the LaVie Home all-in-one PC is in the same range of an iMac instead of most Windows all-in-ones. The LaVie Home is centered around a 27-inch full HD white screen and features a Core i7-10510U processor, 8 GB RAM, a 3 TB hard drive and 256 GB SSD, and even a rewritable DVD. One thing is missing in touchscreen functionality, which you would expect from a system that costs $ 1,800. Just like with the laptops, the LaVie Home is available from March.