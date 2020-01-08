CES 2020: Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 Pro with AI-based movement and hands-free technologies

Loading...

The fully wireless market for earplugs is huge and if you look at five pairs of new models on my desk, 2020 is the year of Apple AirPods competitors. One of the first from the port comes from Mobvoi Inc. via an announcement at CES 2020 in Vegas.

The new TicPods 2 Pro offers a number of advanced features that we have not seen on other wireless earbuds powered by Mobvoi’s AI technologies. The earbuds are slim and 42% smaller than the original TicPods with a matching slim charging case.

Image: Mobvoi

We will get a full overview later next week after more testing, but in the meantime you can pre-order the TicPods 2 Pro for $ 125.99, a saving of 10% during the pre-order phase. The headset is scheduled for shipping on January 15, so there is only one week to place your pre-order.

The TicPods 2 Pro has an open fit earbud design, so there are no silicone tips to close the sound around you. The earbuds are designed to send sound into your ear without blocking out ambient noise.

AI functions of the TicPods 2 Pro include fast commands, movement movements, keyword and touch controls. Unlike most headsets that depend on your smartphone’s assistant, the TicPods 2 Pro has embedded direct voice commands for a few key functions. You can nod or shake your head to answer or reject calls, while the long handle of the earphones are touch sensitive for easy operation.

Qualcomm aptX audio support is provided, which is missing in most wireless earphones available today. Bluetooth 5.0 is also included for improved speed and range. A Qualcomm QCC5121 processor powers the AI ​​component of the TicPods 2 Pro.

The earbuds have a lifespan of up to four hours with an additional 16 hours supplied by the charging case. An hour of playback time includes only five minutes of charging. That is a pretty solid battery life, considering how slim and slim the earphones are, only 4.4 grams each. There is even IPx4 support so that the headset can splash or spill.

Let me know if you have any questions. I will continue to test the TicPods 2 Pro and stay informed for the full review next week.