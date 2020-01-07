CES 2020 Live Blog (Tuesday): photos and news from all CES Gadget Madness

Loading...

Foldable telephones, such as 5G telephones, are currently very expensive. The Samsung Galaxy Fold, for example, costs almost $ 2,000. Like all tech, these phones will become cheaper over time, and TCL thinks it can make and sell one for about half the price of Samsung’s before 2020 ends; that would make it cheaper than Motorola’s $ 1500 folding Razr.

The telephone shown above is a concept. It looks like a miniature book, but unfortunately there is no screen on the outside (just a crystal-like shard-like pattern), so you should open it every time you want to use it. Just like the upcoming Motorola Razr, the TCL phone has no opening when you fold it, so the screens are flush with each other.

—Julian Chokkattu

Kindle + laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook PlusPhoto: Lauren GoodeLenovo ThinkBook PlusPhoto: Lauren Goode

Lenovo will be weird at CES this year and we are here for it. In addition to the new foldable ThinkPad, the PC maker shows off a laptop with an E Ink top cover. Yes, you read that right.

The ThinkBook Plus has an 11-inch monochromatic E Ink touchscreen (like a Kindle) on the outside – the part of the laptop where you would normally see a backlight logo or choose to display a flashy collection of stickers. You can catch a glimpse of your upcoming calendar appointments as you walk from meeting to meeting, scribble something on your laptop with a stylus or even read a Kindle book when the laptop is closed on your lap. The rest of the ThinkBook is fairly standard. It is made of anodized aluminum, has a matte finish, contains a 13-inch diagonal Full HD display, is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core processor and runs Windows 10 Pro directly out of the box. It starts at $ 1,199 when shipped in March, although the charge mode costs extra (it will be shipped later in the year).

Oh! Have we forgotten the charging standard? In case the E Ink cover wasn’t enough excitement for you, Lenovo has also developed a slanted charging dock that can be connected to pogo pins at the bottom of the ThinkBook. It may not be as portable as a charging cable, but at least you won’t constantly trip over your USB-C.

—Lauren Goode

Infinite Galaxies from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone on CESPhotograph: Julian Chokkattu

Samsung, you make too many phones! Last year it announced the Galaxy S10, S10E, S10 Plus, S10 5G (breathe in) Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 5G and the Galaxy Fold. That is without mentioning the more affordable options, such as the Galaxy A50. Yikes. Well, prepare for even more confusion; the Galaxy S11 is around the corner, but new to the party are the Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite and the A51 and A71.

These phones have pretty nice specifications, with the S10 Lite that even has the same flagship Snapdragon 855 processor as the 2019 S10 series, but the compromises come with the hardware, which feels cheap and sticky. You still get ultra-thin edges, a beautiful screen, three cameras and large batteries. Samsung did not say how much these phones will cost or where and when they will be launched, but expect them to be somewhere between $ 350 and $ 700, with the A51 being the cheapest and the S10 Lite the most expensive.

—Julian Chokkattu

