CES 2020 Limo for One: BMW turns the i3 into an urban suite

LAS VEGAS – Take a BMW i3 electric vehicle, reconfigure it so that there is room for only one passenger with NBA legs and you have the BMW i3 Urban Suite Concept. Like in a suite in a hip, boutique city hotel. The car uses medium blue fabrics, beautifully grained wood without a hint of high-gloss lacquer, a folding infotainment screen and a sliding ottoman for the legs of the passenger. It works because there is no right front seat (disappeared) or left rear seat (replaced by a wooden board with a mushroom lamp on top).

The BMW Urban Suite is a placeholder for i3 successor EVs that will be coming in a year or so. Urban Suite also software that in the same way as Uber or Lyft can help in creating a public or private ride service. At the same time, BMW showed at CES 2020 this week the types of ideas that BMWs have designed for use in and around cities. That includes the interior of future cars, and infotainment that will come from 4G and soon 5G in-car service. At a press conference on Tuesday, BMW promised with infotainment partner Samsung that it would be the first to implement 5G in cars by 2021.

From the outside, the Urban Suite i3 looks like an ordinary i3 with a slick multi-color paint job, the words “Urban Suite” and a car number. The i3 is the first mass production EV from BMW and helped BMW pioneer carbon fiber production technologies. It has been available since 2014. BMW suggests that the i3 is the best in its pure EV form with a range of up to 153 miles (100 on early models). But about half of the i3s sold in the US had a range extender, a small gasoline engine with a small gas tank that doubled the range. An i3 that you can buy costs around $ 50,000, which means it costs more and has less reach than the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The i3 that you cannot buy – the Urban Suite Concept – is a completely different vehicle. It has been reconfigured to recall, says BMW, “the relaxed feeling of a boutique hotel.”

The Urban Suite was created with the environment in mind. Recycled materials go into the fabric – no leather upholstery. The forests come from certified forests. What leather is, is olive brown. The “circular economy” floor mats are also made from recycled materials that can be recycled at the end of their life. Of course, BMW had circular economy, recyclable mats a generation ago in the form of sisal mats (sisal is made from the agave factory) that lasted forever but throw like crazy.

BMW has turned a few dozen i3s into Urban Concept cars and brought them to Las Vegas for demo drives and as a private Lyft / Uber-style car. The only passenger has a lot of room, legroom and headroom both, because the backrest is tilted backwards in a light rear transition. (In the mainstream i3, the rear seats are tight-fitting. The car is five centimeters shorter than a Honda Fit.) A large LCD screen turns down to provide entertainment from your own device, or streamed via BMW Connect, its telematics and mobile emergency assistance network.

It was nice to see a luxury car where the wood is not overly processed with multiple layers of varnish. A problem with high-gloss wood and high-tech chemistry is that in some cars you simply do not know whether that wood or plastic is under the gloss layers.

If this were a real – on sale – vehicle, the market would be pretty clear: an executive, rock star, perhaps famous chef, who wants to be driven through the city in an environmentally friendly way. The 157-inch length of the car makes it easy to drive through traffic and also for the driver to find a parking space and wait. This is not the car for club visits, because if you pick up a date, they must go in a different car. Or sit on your lap, because the table lamp is stuck on the wooden bench.

As no new cars were announced at CES this year, BMW used the show to talk about the future of luxury transport and the concept of spacious seats in cars without steering wheel or other controls. At the BMW booth, the company demonstrated the BMW i Interaction Ease concept, ie full-width seats with footrests ranging from semi-sloping to more sloping, touch-sensitive areas for giving or confirming commands, and LED lights that, ah, light to offer relaxing colors or to confirm an assignment. A variant can very well be announced within the year on an EV or electrified (plug-in hybrid) BMW.

