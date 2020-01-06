CES 2020: Lenovo prepares ThinkPad X1 folding PC from $ 2,499

Loading...

CES 2020: The Big Trends for Business

Today’s CES is just as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for consumer electronics. Business technologies such as AI, data analysis and 5G support the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices and autonomous vehicles and will be fully featured on CES 2020.

Lenovo used CES 2020 to officially unveil ThinkPad X1 Fold, the folding PC launched four years in development and by six designs and launched in the second half of 2020, starting at $ 2,499.

Also: More CES coverage on CNET

Lenovo has teased the foldable PC at business and strategic events (in 2019 and 2017) but refused to provide timelines. Now Lenovo says it’s ready to launch a ThinkPad with foldable OLED screen. The ThinkPad X1 Fold could also offer companies more mobility options as they navigate foldable phones, tablets and convertible devices.

Christian Teismann, president of Lenovo commercial PC and smart device business, said the company has been looking for new form factors for years, starting with its Yoga franchise. “A PC can only be used for full productivity at a certain size, around 12 to 13 inches,” Teismann explained. “We finally came back to something fundamental, such as a book form factor in business.”

The big challenge was to develop a folding device that could bridge the life cycle of 3 to 5 years and the use of a PC. Teismann said the first working monster was handed out about a year ago and added that the ThinkPad brand could continue to evolve.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold starts at $ 2,499, but the exact price will be revealed closer to the launch date of the second half of 2020. Teismann said the ThinkPad X1 Fold would be available early in the second half of 2020 with shipments in the middle of the second half. If that timing applies, Lenovo will send its X1 Fold at about the same time as Microsoft introduces its Neo and Duo devices.

Among the most important points:

ThinkPad X1 Fold has multiple modes and can be a completely flat 13.3-inch screen.

X1 Fold was developed in collaboration with Intel and uses Core processors and Windows 10. There is an option for Windows 10X at a later date.

5G connectivity is an option.

Lenovo said it had developed mode switching software for Windows 10 to handle multiple usage situations and modes on the ThinkPad X1 Fold. That point is remarkable because I have found that Windows 10 is lagging a bit behind on convertible laptops.

ThinkPad X1 Fold weighs less than 2.2 kilos.

There is a Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard and a leather case. When closed, the keyboard is stored in the system and wirelessly charged and secured with magnets.

A full keyboard, mouse and second display can be connected via USB Type-C. There is also a ThinkPad X1 folding stand that can be used in portrait or landscape mode. Those options can make ThinkPad X1 Fold more a desktop option.

Design the ThinkPad X1 fold

What remains to be seen is whether Lenovo can avoid the hiccups that have plagued foldable smartphones and similar devices. Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo Motorola all had to postpone foldable smartphone launches due to sustainability concerns and glitches.

Lenovo needs to convince business buyers that the X1 Fold generally has the same reliability as the ThinkPad series.

Lenovo

Lenovo argued that it has implemented development time, repeated and completed four primary designs for the X1 Fold. Finally, Lenovo went with a 4×3 ratio and a 13.3-inch screen. The pOLED screen (plastic OLED) is supplied through a collaboration with LG Display.

“You need strong partnerships, and we started with LG Display three years ago. We also had a deep commitment to Intel,” said Teismann.

And then there are the hinges, mechanical parts and technical challenges. Given Lenovo’s origins in laptops, it understands hinging, testing, and reliability, so there is a possibility that the X1 Fold’s core selling point is not a technical issue.

However, Lenovo must convince business buyers that the X1 Fold generally has the same reliability as the ThinkPad series. Officials noted that Lenovo processed six hinge designs with 20 different variations. Ultimately, Lenovo went with a hinge that uses lightweight alloys with a carbon-fiber reinforced frame.

The pooled display has also been extensively tested for ticking, tracing and falling.

The big questions that lie ahead

Although the ThinkPad X1 Fold is tempting, it remains to be seen how it is ultimately used. Teismann describes use cases such as video conferences in the upper half of the screen and the use of the pen to take notes at the bottom. There are also interesting screen arrangements and docking options for the future.

Mobile employees will ultimately determine how the ThinkPad X1 Fold is used. Use cases will probably be a combination of work and play. “There is no longer one enterprise use case. The next generation that selects Windows wants a device for business scenarios and private use,” said Teismann.

Other items to be monitored if foldable devices are rolled out in 2020.

Hinge knowledge and sustainability are everything. After the delay of the Galaxy Fold and problems with the screen, physical hinges seem to be a certain bet. Lenovo knows hinges well and its Motorola unit has one of the more realistic foldable device designs with the Razr reboot. Use cases are crucial. The knock-on convertible 2-in-1 PCs is that they are largely used in one form factor. The ThinkPad X1 Fold must offer enough to tempt users to think beyond the clamshell. Prices are important. The ThinkPad X1 Fold starts in the $ 2500 range, which is pricey. But if you compare a laptop with an extensive smartphone that runs the same, it almost seems like a deal. Something in the folding market will have to give. My guess is that foldable tablets / phones should fall in price.