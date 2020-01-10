CES 2020: Is this robot caretaker the future of service robots?

Loading...

Misty II, a cute robot that looks like a toy, but whose creators designed it for real work, is part of a growing number of programmable, task-agnostic robots for the company. Don’t be surprised if you see this cute little bone rolling down a hotel corridor in the near future.

There is a trend in automation to task agnostic platforms. More and more robots are being designed with not a single goal in mind (read this, lift it up), but with a range of possibilities that can be deployed and applied in a variety of ways to a number of usage situations.

But what good is a task agnostic platform if you have to start all over again to program it? In the service robotics sector, including robots designed to work in crowded, semi-structured spaces such as restaurants, hospitals and hotels, it is particularly necessary for developers to have a good foundation to build on when programming an autonomous mobile robot.

That explains why Misty Robotics, the makers of Misty II, used CES to launch the Misty as a Concierge application template, which provides developers with the starting point for Misty II to work quickly. The Misty II application templates are open source code for developers to build and adapt for a specific assignment or task.

This is a critical moment for Misty. Their hardware has received positive assessments, but market penetration depends on both the need and the ease of use. Making phenomenal hardware but failure on the other two counts has meant death for a number of other robot companies.

“Since the launch of Misty II, we have been interested in various usage scenarios and wanted to offer developers a quick and easy way to use Misty in a business environment. One of the most popular requests is to use Misty as a concierge or office greeting, so we created the Misty as a concierge application template to give developers a starting point to accelerate implementation, “said Ian Bernstein, founder and head of Product at Misty Robotics and founder Sphero, the affiliated toy company. “With more utility application templates scheduled for 2020, we will continue to support our mission to help the community make robots a useful part of our daily lives in business and personal environments.”

Healthcare is an area of ​​rapid growth in the robotics sector, particularly in countries such as Japan, where an aging population has to deal with the dual madness of manpower and a greater need for care. Misty II is not a doctor, but social robots are winning currencies as important assets in hospitals and nursing homes.

Misty II is designed to detect, greet, and communicate organically to provide information and responses. It is compatible with third-party APIs such as Wolfram Alpha, FourSquare and others. Additional functionality that developers can bake includes checkout systems, reservations and call for assistance.

The templates, available for download on GitHub, are a good indication of the future of robotics, which is task-agnostic, open-source and limited only to the limits of the imagination of the developer community.