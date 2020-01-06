CES 2020 is more than TVs and smart toothbrushes: technical professionals and CIOs must look at these three trends

Loading...

CES 2020: The Big Trends for Business

Today’s CES is just as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for consumer electronics. Business technologies such as AI, data analysis and 5G support the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices and autonomous vehicles and will be fully featured on CES 2020.

Every year more than 150,000 people from all over the world come together in Las Vegas for the biggest technical show of the year … CES. And today’s CES is just as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for new consumer electronics.

Business technologies such as AI, data analysis, IoT and 5G support all gadgets, smart devices and autonomous vehicles that are shown during the show. As always, ZDNet and TechRepublic have CES from all angles that are important for companies and professionals. At CES 2020 there are three major trends that technical professionals and CIOs should pay attention to:

1.5G

5G has been a hot topic for the last two years and has been rolled out in limited areas. 2020 will be the year in which we will see 5G coming to consumer devices on a large scale and becoming a force for digital transformation in the company. 5G promises speeds 10 to 100 times faster than 4G, ultra-low latency and the ability to connect considerably more devices to the internet than existing networks. These next-generation mobile networks will promote the evolution of technologies such as autonomous vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, data analysis and telemedicine.

2. Analytics, AI and the cloud

Second, the three major business technologies that the smarts actually bring to the show floor in all those smart TVs, smart home gadgets and smart health devices – analysis, artificial intelligence and the cloud. Whether you are a CIO, IT employee, developer or business professional, we all need to understand how these technologies are used in consumer products and how our technologies affect our businesses, our communities, and our careers.

3. Accelerated consumerization of IT through smart technology

Third, and finally, is the rapid and dramatic acceleration of IT consumerization, especially when it comes to smart office technology. Whether it’s smart TVs in our meeting rooms, new laptops, tablets or foldable phones that are perfect for mobile employees, voice-activated apps used by our sales teams or AI-driven health technology designed to improve employee well-being, CES is the perfect place to see a lot of consumer technology that will eventually find its way to our workplaces.

