CES 2020: Intel launches NUC 9 Extreme, NUC 9 Pro Workstation mini PC kits

Loading...

Intel NUC 9 Extreme

Among the various future technologies and new products it presented in its CES keynote, Intel also presented the latest Next Unit of Computing (NUC) kits, which promise the best performance options that the mini-PCs have offered so far. In addition to a version that finally offers desktop level gaming level in a NUC, a workstation version is also available for the first time.

With the skull design on the side of its small chassis, the NUC 9 Extreme – also known as the Ghost Canyon NUC – is a successor to Skull Canyon and Hades Canyon NUCs. Although they emphasized higher performance than what is normally expected from a PC with a small form factor, Ghost Canyon does them better in a number of ways. Intel says the NUC 9 Extreme is the first NUC to accept desktop-sized graphics cards, thanks to a PCIe x16 slot, and is equipped with a Core i9 processor, including an option for an unlocked version.

As with all NUCs, the Ghost Canyon model includes the processor, but leaves the rest to the user (or external vendors who build systems from the set), who must provide RAM, storage and discrete graphics to the unit . This can be made easier with the optional calculation element, a more convenient, modular way to exchange components in and out of the NUC. Other features that come with the NUC 9 Extreme include a 500-watt power supply, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a few Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI 2.0a port. Although it only accepts graphics cards up to 8 inches long, the Ghost Canyon NUC only takes just 9.4 x 8.5 x 3.8 inches.

Although clearly not as sexy as the Ghost Canyon edition, the NUC 9 Pro is known as the first NUC kit of workstation class produced by Intel. It looks like the 9 Extreme NUC in a number of ways (500 watt power supply, support for graphics video cards, similar connectivity options), but instead of with Core i9 CPUs, the 9 Pro is available with a Core i7- 9850H vPro or a Xeon E-2286M processor option. Other functions at workstation level include support for Intel’s Active Management Technology and Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

Intel has not yet provided specific price or availability details for the latest NUCs, but given that you get legitimate desktop PC power in a device that fits in your bag, you expect to pay quite a penny when they are finally released.