CES 2020: IBM is adding Delta as it expands its Q network

How quantum computing could become mainstream

Dr. Chris Bernhardt, professor of mathematics at Fairfield University, tells Tonya Hall that quantum computing can ultimately be useful to everyone through various problem-solving processes.

The race is busy finding practical applications for quantum computing, and IBM wants to lead the way by registering partners such as Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs and Los Alamos National Lab with the Q Network.

Big Blue said that its Q network, designed to promote quantum computing, has more than 100 organizations with multiple vertical lines. Delta Air Lines is the newest member of the quantum computing collaboration group.

Delta plans to become a member of the IBM Q Hub in the state of North Carolina in an effort to meet travel, transportation and customer challenges. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said during his CES 2020 keynote that the airline wants to use technology to reduce stress during the travel day.

The IBM Q Network provides access to the company’s experts, developer tools and cloud-based quantum systems through IBM Q Cloud, which has performed hundreds of billions of executions.

In addition, IBM said it has reached a Quantum Volume of 32. Quantum Volume, which has doubled every year since 2016, is a benchmark that determines how powerful a quantum computer is.

Finding practical applications for quantum computing is crucial because many efforts to date fall more in the scientific experiment category. However, companies are looking for quantum computing for breakthroughs. Daimler AG researchers and IBM, for example, worked together to develop the next generation of batteries.

Quantum computing is a hot research space, and IBM unveiled a commercial system at CES as well as a data center last year. Google also claimed quantum supremacy amidst hackles from the early industry and IBM. And Amazon Web Services outlined a quantum marketplace. However, the requirements of quantum computing mean that the most consumption will take place via the cloud. Recent developments include:

