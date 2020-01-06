CES 2020: HP adds built-in Tile support, 5G, to the HP Elite Dragonfly laptop

Loading...

Tarick Foteh / www.tfoteh.com

While CES 2020 is starting in Las Vegas, HP is introducing a range of new and updated devices, including an updated HP Elite Dragonfly notebook with 5G functionality and built-in support for Tile device tracking. HP launched the premium business laptop in September, but the updates make it the first business convertible with 5G, HP says.

HP also emphasized that the notebook illustrates the company’s commitment to sustainability, with more than 82 percent of its mechanical parts made from recycled materials. The company also announced its first recycled laptop sleeve, while the HP EliteDisplay E273D was named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category.

“Our goal at HP is to create the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio, period,” said Mike Nash, HP’s premier technologist and vice-president customer experience and portfolio strategy for Personal Systems, reporters before CES.

In addition to the updated Elite Dragonfly, HP announced a redesigned HP Specter x360 15, making it the most powerful 15-inch convertible from HP. Meanwhile, the new HP Envy 32 All-in-One (AiO) is the first all-in-one with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card.

HP has also announced two docking displays, the HP E24 & E27d G4 advanced docking monitors that enable network management. They also offer Sing Power On, so users can switch the display, PC, keyboard and mouse on or off with one button.

All in all, “our vision is very much about creating technology to make life better for everyone and everywhere,” Nash said.

HP plans to bring 5G functionality to the Elite Dragonfly by mid-2020, HP’s Cory McElroy told reporters, calling the device’s connectivity a “core component for enabling mobility.” HP also announced a fundamental carrier partnership with Sprint, with plans to further develop carrier relationships.

Meanwhile, with the new built-in support for Tile, customers can not only follow the Dragonfly, but also use the laptop to find other Tile-native devices. With the optional Tile Premium service, users can receive proactive notifications when a device is left behind. “People lay tiles on laptops these days, but we thought we could do better,” McElroy said.

The updated laptop also features the new HP Sure View Reflect privacy filter, which will appear on devices at the end of January. A user can activate privacy mode by pressing a keyboard button, making the screen invisible to others in both light and dark environments.

The redesigned HP Specter x360 15

The redesigned HP Specter x360 15 is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA graphics card. It promises a battery life of up to 17 hours. The 4K OLED screen now offers a screen / body ratio of 90 percent – an improvement over the 80 percent ratio compared to last year’s model. HP also introduces an anti-reflection screen for better visibility under all lighting conditions. With the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6, the device also offers nearly 3x higher file transfer rates compared to the previous model. For safety it also comes with the HP Webcam Kill Switch, a special mute microphone button, a fingerprint reader on the keyboard, Express VPN and LastPass.

The HP Envy 32 All-in-One is intended for high-quality content creation.

The HP Envy 32 All-in-One is intended for high-quality content creation, such as video and graphic editing. It features up to the 9th generation Intel Core i7 S series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, up to 32 GB DDR4 memory for improved multi-tasking and up to 1 TB PCIe SSD or dual storage options. It is the first all-in-one to participate in the RTX Studio program from Nvidia.

It is the world’s first PC with an HD600 screen, HP says. With a brightness of up to 600 nits, users can view different hues. It also offers more details in images with a contrast ratio of 6000: 1.

The new Envy 32 AiO is also the world’s loudest AiO, says HP, and offers twice the volume of the previous model. It features built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Users can also stream music from their smartphones via Bluetooth to the PC speakers even when the PC is turned off.

The HP E27d G4 docking monitor provides network management.

Finally, the advanced HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 docking monitors help streamline workplaces with just one USB-C cable for video, data and up to 100 W of power. A user can feed both the display and his laptop with a single button, even when the lid is closed, and log in with Windows Hello on the integrated privacy webcam.