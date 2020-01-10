CES 2020: highlights in photos

Loading...

With an almost unimaginable range of products and concepts that can be seen everywhere in Las Vegas, it is difficult to choose a final pair every year for our completion. But here are those that we found particularly interesting.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 “Many-in-1” Foldable

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world’s first folding display tablet. (There are clearly different designs with separate displays on each section, but not a single foldable display.) I showed a demo this week and I’m really impressed with the design. The display is protected on the front and back by an integrated leather cover. This prevents many of the problems that have arisen with the original Samsung Fold. You can’t get under the screen – your sandwich either – and the back of the hinge is securely protected. I did not see any signs of creasing when folding and unfolding. Lenovo assesses the screen for a life of 3-4 years, as tested by their diligent robots. For the full specifications you can read our announcement about the announcement here.

Because I was worried about scratching the plastic screen, I asked Lenovo about this. They said it is actually harder to scratch, and have tested it in bags with keys and other sharp objects. With the keyboard in it, there really is no room for something to come in once it is folded, but without the keyboard there is a small opening. I offered to trade in my Surface Pro on the spot, but Lenovo was not amused. It looks like a great ultra-portable if you can pay the $ 2,499 + price if it’s shipped later this year. Not everyone wants a Windows tablet, but it worked very nicely as a 13-inch screen with the optional Bluetooth keyboard that you can fold into the tablet.

On the lighter fold side, the new Razr from Lenovo has a fully functional retro mode that works exactly like the original Razr phone did.

ShiftCam strives to place another nail in Camera Company’s coffins

There are dozens, maybe hundreds of clip-on lenses and filters for smartphones. But unless they are specified very closely for a particular phone model, they are difficult to align. The problem is exacerbated if you have to switch between them for different effects. ShiftCam has come up with an ingenious solution: the company puts a number of lens and filter modules in a phone case with a sliding part. So you can easily slide the correct lens or filter over the camera of your phone. At the moment, it is understandably only for iPhone, because the bewildering variety of form factors for Android phones makes building such a thing difficult for them.

Living packages Sustainable e-commerce

Our modern life full of ‘ordering with one click’ entails a lot of costs. One is the enormous amount of packaging required. Some, such as cardboard boxes, are at least reasonably easy to recycle. Others, such as many foam peanuts or other petroleum-based packaging material, are not. Living Packets wants to fully improve both the physical reality of product dispatch and its economy. I cannot do justice to the ambitions of the company in these few sentences, but they have built an easy-to-fold, reusable box that in the shipping version is equipped with GPS, mobile connectivity, an inward-looking camera for inspecting the package content , an e-Ink display for addressing and even temperature and humidity sensors for quality monitoring.

Customers who receive a product in one of the company’s boxes can use the box to return products or donate or sell other items they own in a user-friendly way. Or they can take them back to a participating store for a small credit. The vision of Living Packets is much more, but in general the team describes a utopian vision of how product shipments and returns should almost certainly work in a perfect world. I therefore wish them every success, but realizing this vision will be a long and challenging undertaking. The company has conducted tests with a French retailer and plans a wider European launch later this year. The US is only on their radar next year.

The solid black multi-rotor headphones now look nicer

Last year, the Bell multi-rotor passenger helicopter prototype looked like it belonged to a dystopian science fiction film: pure black, accented with blue neon. Apparently the company got the message, because it was rolled up in a much more reasonable outfit this year. Hyundai also showed a huge prototype this year. The color is fine, but unlike the bell with casings around the props, the props on the Hyundai look like they can be used as killing machines. Of course they are quite high, but the effect is still a bit disturbing.

Far away from the crowds: outside of Las Vegas

It is easy to forget that the neon and concrete of Las Vegas are in the middle of one of the most beautiful areas everywhere. The immediate area is desert (the Mojave), but there are many mountains. This is a view from Sequoia National Forest along Lake Isabella during our drive to the show.

Finally: an ultra-short projector for consumers

Whether it is because you like the relative softness and feel of a projected image, or because you cannot afford super-large TV with super-large screens, projectors are an obvious solution. However, until now they needed a large area and a nice assembly. Or, just like the ultra-short throw from Sony that was shown a few years ago, it cost as much as a low-end Tesla. Vava, better known for lower quality consumer electronics, has introduced a truly impressive 4K (pixel shift with a TI DLP) UST that can project a 150-inch screen. The model that I demonstrated projected 100 inches on a special UST-friendly ALR screen (Ambient Light Rejecting). Although it does not have the color gamut of a similarly priced home theater projector, it is a lot more convenient.

F1: The world’s highest technical sport

Top Formula 1 teams employ more than 1,000 people and spend no less than $ 400 million a year to place only two cars in about 20 races (21 last year, 22 this year). So, of course, F1 had an exhibition to hype the vast amount of data produced, sent and consumed by the cars. For example, each competition location must be equipped with approximately 60 km of fiber optic cables. For show and tell, you could play F1 2019 in a very nice cockpit (test examples were unfortunately not available) and see Sebastian Vettels 2011 title-winning Red Bull car refurbished in the team’s livery 2019.

GaN: The Secret to Fast Charging

A few years ago I wrote about how EPC’s GaN semiconductor technology was the secret sauce for most high-speed lidar units. It appears that GaN is also the secret of super fast, powerful, compact USB-C chargers. If, like me, you have never heard of Navitas, you may still have used a charger powered by its chips. More than a dozen brands use the company for its high-quality USB-C chargers, including Aukey, Ravpower, Anker and ASUS. The photo shows the possible reduction by moving from a traditional to GaN approach for a 300-watt power supply.

Jeep combined VR with the real world in this ride

Finally, on the nice side, Jeep offered show visitors a twist on this hydraulically lifted Jeep Rubicon as they crossed an off-road trail in virtual reality – competing for the best time.

(Image Credit: David Cardinal)

