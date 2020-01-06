CES 2020: First impressions of Jabra's Elite Active 75t, advanced software in the coming months

Loading...

CES 2020: The Big Trends for Business

Today’s CES is just as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for consumer electronics. Business technologies such as AI, data analysis and 5G support the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices and autonomous vehicles and will be fully featured on CES 2020.

My full review of the Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds went live last week, but I also tested an early CES media sample from the Elite Active 75t. The Elite model adds a few improvements to the standard Elite model and is intended for runners like me who enjoy good quality music on the move.

I walked most of the last 18 months with the excellent Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds. I only had one downside in that review and the new Elite Active 75t model has tackled that, along with other improvements.

Although many people love the expensive new Apple AirPods Pro, they fell off my ears and I had to give them back. I walked with these Elite Active 75t earphones last week and they never gave in, while I also delivered excellent sound with flawless Bluetooth connectivity.

Also: Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds review: Solid audio and call quality with long battery life

I have not had time to compile a full in-depth review and as this media sample is awaiting software updates, I only share a few first impressions with today’s launch announcement.

Improvements compared to the Elite Active 65t

Those who have the Elite Active 65t might look at the new Jabra Elite Active 75t and wonder what else is enough to justify an upgrade. Improvements in the Elite Active 75t include:

22 percent smaller size

Extended battery life of 7.5 hours, 28 hours with charging case (89 percent increase compared to Active 65t)

Increased IP rating (from IP56 to IP57)

Single large button for operating the headset

USB-C port for charging, instead of microUSB

The only difference I have found between the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t are the slightly higher dust / water resistance (IP55 versus IP57). The active version of the 75t is $ 20 higher than the Elite 75t. I will confirm if there is another difference with Jabra.

Also: Jabra Elite Active 65t review: better than the AirPods and designed for active users

First experiences with beta version

While Jabra sent an early beta version of the earphones labeled CES media sample, the Elite Active 75t does not yet appear as a supported headset in the Jabra Sound + application. So I could not adjust the headset and had to test it because it was configured by default.

That said, the headset worked very well for running and commuting with a loud volume, crystal clear sound and easy operation with one large button. For safety reasons I have been using bone conduction headphones lately, so I was very impressed with the high-quality audio experience with the Elite Active 75t. The first call tests also indicate solid performance, but since I have received many questions about call quality from readers, I will certainly try to see this possibility when I compile a full review within a few months.

Upcoming software improvements

In the second quarter of 2020, Jabra will enable two software functions, Jabra MyControls and Jabra MySound. MyControls extends the functionality of the headset with the ability to use only one earphone. This also allows you to configure the functions on the left and right earphones to meet your individual earphone needs.

The Jabra MySound function offers a personalized listening experience, similar to what we have seen on some other headsets. Jabra uses technology from its sister company, GN Hearing, which allows users to go through a simple test to create your personal profile.

I will confirm whether the same software functions will also launch on the Elite 75t in Q2 2020.

The new Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available from Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com from February for a suggested retail price of $ 199. Six color options include Navy Blue, Copper Black, Titanium Black, Gray, Sienna and Mint. The last three colors are launched in March and April.

The Elite Active 65t was launched last year at $ 189.99, so we see a $ 10 higher introductory price in 2020. The Jabra Elite Active 75t is $ 50 less than the new Apple AirPods Pro, but there is no active noise reduction. Maybe we see that functionality in the Jabra Elite 85t.