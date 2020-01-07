Loading...

As part of its efforts to improve the overall travel experience, Delta Airlines is investing in “parallel reality” displays – a new type of personalized signage that only shows information that is relevant to you. Developed by the Misapplied Sciences startup with the support of Delta, the first parallel reality display will go live at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in mid-2020.

“Imagine an airport terminal that is fully tailored to you,” said Albert Ng, CEO of Misapplied Sciences, during the keynote phase at CES 2020. “Instead of a list of 100 flights, you only see your own flight information. .. All signs are in your preferred language, arrows point you to your gate … At the gate you can see the exact time you board and the news that you have received an upgrade. ”

With the opt-in parallel reality display developed by Misapplied Sciences, anywhere from 10 to thousands of people can simultaneously view the same screen and see personalized information. It is not necessary to use special glasses or any type of magnification.

For the Detroit beta run, almost 100 customers can view personalized content at the same time on a single digital screen that is just beyond security. To try the screen, a customer scans his boarding pass on the boarding pass scanner and selects the language he wants to use. Delta uses feedback from the opt-in test to improve the customer experience.

The display technology, said Ng, is the product of his company’s new processor architectures, new computer vision algorithms, and new applied production processes.

Prior to the pilot launch in Detroit, Delta had an example of the display technology at CES.

“Delta’s responsibility and vision extends far beyond the flight to the entire journey,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in his keynote speech.