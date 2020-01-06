CES 2020: Comcast announces Xfinity Wi-Fi 6 certified gateway

Loading...

Comcast announced its new xFi Advanced Gateway on Monday, the first multi-gigabit speed Wi-Fi 6 certified gateway for its Xfinity internet service. The company also announced that its xFi Advanced Security cyber security feature would be available free of charge at xFi internet service.

Wi-Fi 6 is the higher capacity IEEE 802.11ax protocol that is expected to increase network speeds and reduce latency. The Comcast gateway for consumer households also promises to increase the signal range, cover homes at ultra-fast speeds and mesh WiFi networking capabilities.

“We have designed the next-generation advanced gateway as the fastest, smartest and most powerful WiFi device in the world to continue to deliver on our promise to offer our customers a great broadband experience,” said Kunle Ekundare, director of product and hardware management for Comcast. “The xFi Advanced Gateway is truly the best internet product we have ever built, and we are excited to bring our Wi-Fi 6 customers into the future.”

Additional Wi-Fi 6 gateway functions include:

Four simultaneous dual-band antennas that support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands that can move gigabits of data;

Switchable mid-split support between 42 MHz and 85 MHz for a larger upstream throughput;

A 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port to support wired speeds higher than 1 Gbps;

Bluetooth LE and Zigbee radios that can connect to most IoT devices.

Comcast said the xFi Advanced Gateway would be available “in the coming months” for customers who subscribe to Xfinity Internet speeds of 300 Mbps or faster.

Meanwhile, Comcast said it now offers a free xFi Advanced Security feature for automatic monitoring, blocking and online threat detection for wired and WiFi connected devices in the home of its Xfinity internet customers. Customers can activate the service via the Comcast website or the mobile app as soon as it is available.