As part of its efforts to safely integrate drones into US airspace, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed a new rule last month that requires Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to be remotely identifiable. To understand why such a rule is needed, one only needs to look at the sky in Colorado and Nebraska, where “mysterious drones have flown into formation at night,” US Secretary of Transport Elaine Chao said Wednesday.

The “mystery drones,” she said during CES 2020, “are certainly a timely illustration of why external IDs are needed.”

Since mid-December, residents in different counties in Colorado and Nebraska have seen large drones with estimated six-foot wingpans flying in formation at night. According to reports, usually about six to ten drones fly at the same time.

The identity of the drone operators has left all local, provincial and federal officials behind. The FAA announced a new task force earlier this week to investigate drone sightings. The formation of the task force follows a private meeting in Colorado, attended by more than 70 agency officials, including the FAA and FBI, and local law enforcement officers.

The new rule proposed by the FAA can help solve this kind of mysterious observation. Once drones were equipped with the required identification technologies, the FAA, law enforcement agencies, and federal security agencies were able to identify drones that fly within their respective jurisdictions. The proposed rule would apply to all drones of more than half a pound that must be registered with the FAA.

The new rule could also help the government catch up with a fast-growing new commercial industry. There are already 1.5 million drones and more than 160,000 drone pilots registered with the FAA.

Remote IDs, Chao said, “will help lay the foundation for the safe deployment of more complex drone operations,” such as drone flights that go beyond pilot’s visibility.

