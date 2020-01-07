CES 2020: Aukey introduces small chargers for all your USB-C devices

Loading...

When it comes to chargers, small doesn’t mean weak. Accessory manufacturer Aukey unveiled a series of chargers at CES 2020 that not only deliver some of the world’s fastest loading speeds, but are also smaller and lighter than equivalent output chargers from other manufacturers.

The line-up, called the Omnia series, consists of five chargers ranging from a 61W single-port charger to a 100W dual-port charger, covering almost the entire range of USB devices, from powerful devices such as the MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13 and iPad Pro to smaller devices such as the iPhone and Nintendo Switch.

The small size of the chargers is made possible by the use of gallium nitride (hence called GaN technology), which is smaller, more efficient and cooler than their silicon counterparts. As a result, Aukey has made a MacBook charger that is 66 percent smaller than Apple’s own charger.

The five chargers that are scheduled to go on sale in Q2 2020 are as follows (each is offered in white and black):

Omnia 61W PD wall charger

Model: PA-B2

Input: AC 100V – 240V 50 / 60Hz

USB-C output (PD 3.0): DC 5V 3A / 9V 3A / 12V 3A / 15V 3A / 20.3V 3A

Maximum force

Output: 61W

Dimensions: 43x43x30mm

Omnia 65-watt PD charger with two ports

Model: PA-B3

Input: AC 100V – 240V 50 / 60Hz

USB-C output: (power supply 3.0) DC 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 2.5A, 15V 3A, 20V 3A

USB output: DC 5V 2.4A

Max output power: 65W

Dimensions: 52x52x30mm

Omnia 65-watt PD charger with two ports

Model: PA-B4

Input: AC 100-240V 50 / 60Hz

USB-C output 1 (18W PD): 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A

USB-C output 2 (60W PD): 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 3A, 15V 3A, 20V 3A

Max output: 65W

Dimensions: 52x52x30mm

Omnia 100W PD wall charger

Model: PA-B5

Dimensions: 54x54x30mm

Omnia 100 W Dual-Port PD wall charger

Model: PA-B6

Dimensions: 56x56x30mm

If you want a small charger for your iPhone or other smartphone with USB-C and can’t wait until Q2 arrives, Aukey has a small 18 W that isn’t much bigger than a quarter that you can buy today for $ 15.

Aukey 18W PD charger

