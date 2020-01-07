CES 2020: ASUS expands line-up of business and gaming laptop, explores AI IoT market

Loading...

ASUS exhibited a variety of new corporate and gaming hardware at CES 2020, along with an interesting pivot for AI Internet of Things (AIoT) applications.

This year, the Taiwanese tech giant in Las Vegas unveiled a series of notebooks, desktops and laptops, the 14-inch Chromebook Flip C436 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor of the 10th generation, Intel UHD graphics card, up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The Chromebook Flip works on the Chrome operating system.

The VivoBook range has also been upgraded, with the latest VivoBook S delivered with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia graphics card, 8 GB or 16 GB RAM, up to 512 GB SSD storage and Windows 10 Home or Pro. The VivoBook can be retrieved in 13, 14 and 15-inch form factors.

ASUS ‘enterprise-ready laptop, the ExpertBook B945, is an 870 gram 14-inch device with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD graphics card, up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB x 2 SSD storage . ASUS says users can expect up to 24 hours of use after a single charge. This laptop works on Windows 10 Pro.

Gaming laptops are also on display.

The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 models are now offered with improved mobile CPUs and NVIDIA graphics, but the launch of the Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G15, laptops designed for on the go gaming, is of real importance.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and the Zephyrus G15 are gaming notebooks. The G14 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, up to 32 GB RAM and up to 1 TB SSD storage. Users can opt for a Full HD screen – up to 120Hz – or WQHD resolution.

The G15 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, up to 32 GB RAM and up to 1 TB SSD storage. The Zephyrus G15 Full HD / WQHD screen is available with refresh rates up to 240Hz.

You can expect a battery life of up to 10 hours, which can be supplemented with compatible power packs.

AIoT, the merging of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things sensors and applications to achieve more efficient operations and intelligent automation, is an emerging field that some technology vendors are starting to explore.

At CES 2020, ASUS expressed interest in this industry with the launch of the ZenWiFi Voice, a dual-band mesh network router that can support Amazon Alexa and AiMesh devices, as well as the Mini PC PN61T, a mini PC suitable for IoT apps equipped with a built-in Google Edge TPU, support for USB-C power input, infrared sensors and a microSD card reader.