CES 2020: AMD unveils Ryzen 4000 series processors

AMD started Monday with CES 2020 with the introduction of new laptop and desktop processors, as well as new graphics cards for 1080p gaming. The AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors offer up to 8 cores and 16 threads for ultra-thin and gaming laptops, designed for responsive and energy-efficient devices. In the meantime, the AMD Athlon 3000 series brings mobile processor family AMD’s “Zen” architecture to a wider range of laptop users.

From Q1 2020, the new mobile processors will be available in Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo laptops, according to AMD, with more systems being launched all year round.

“We start in 2020 with a blast and offer unparalleled performance, graphics and a longer battery life for ultra-thin and gaming laptop users with the new AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors,” said Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM of AMD Client Compute in a statement .

The Ryzen 4000 series is built on AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture and optimized Radeon graphics. The Ryzen 7 4800U offers up to 4 percent better single-thread performance and up to 90 percent faster multithreaded performance than the competition, says AMD, as well as up to 18 percent faster graphics performance than the competition. The AMD Ryzen 7 4800H offers up to 5 percent better single-threaded and up to 46 percent better multi-threaded performance than the competition. AMD says that 4K video coding on Adobe Premier is up to 25 percent faster, while simulation performance of gameplay physics is 39 percent higher.

The Athlon 3000 series is designed to extend the range of modern computer experiences, such as Windows Hello and Cortana or full HD streaming, to regular notebooks.

AMD has also announced that the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is expected to be available worldwide on February 7. The 64-core, 128-thread processor is designed for 3D, visual effects and video professionals. It delivers up to 51 percent faster display performance than the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor.

The company also unveiled new desktop and mobile GPUs. The new AMD Radeon RX 5600 series includes the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, built on the AMD RDNA architecture and 7nm process technology. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available from AMD Board Partners from January 21 for a SEP of $ 279.

The AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card is now available in pre-configured desktop systems, including the new Alienware Aurora gaming PC. AMD also introduced the new Radeon RX 5600M GPU, which will be incorporated into laptop PCs such as the new Dell G5 15 SE, as well as the new Radeon RX 5700M GPUs.