CES 2020: Amazon's Alexa helps you pay for gas at Exxon or Mobil stations

As Alexa from Amazon has followed consumers outside the home, the AI-driven assistant has a solid presence in the automotive industry. Now Alexa will guide you to the gas station.

Amazon announced on Monday that it is working with ExxonMobil and Fiserv to allow customers to use Alexa to pay for gas at the pump. Later this year, at more than 11,500 Exxon or Mobil stations in the US, anyone with an Alexa car, Echo Auto, or other Alexa device can perform a speech-based gas transaction.

You start the process by saying, “Alexa, pay for gas.” After Alexa confirms the station location and pump number, Fiserv’s digital trading technology activates the pump and facilitates the generation of tokens for secure payment. Payments are processed through Amazon Pay, which allows customers to use the payment information stored in their Amazon account.

The new payment method will be demonstrated at CES 2020, where automotive news was central. In addition to announcing the new ExxonMobil partnership, Amazon has announced new ways in which car companies use Amazon Web Services. For example, AWS is working with BlackBerry to develop a connected vehicle software platform for vehicle applications.

Amazon also used CES to announce various new Alexa integrations with car brands. For example, Automobili Lamborghini brings Alexa to its Huracan Evo range, while Rivian will integrate Alexa into its first two fully electric vehicles, the R1S and R1T.

Moreover, Amazon has announced that it will launch the Echo Auto device internationally, bringing Alexa to vehicles that are already on the road. Amazon is also introducing new car accessories with built-in Alexa, such as new products from brands such as BOSS Audio, JVC Kenwood, iOttie, Nextbase, Pioneer and Sena.

Amazon also works with software providers and system integrators to bring Alexa to more vehicles. For example, Amazon has announced new integrations at CES with navigation providers such as Bosch, Here, Melco, Telenav and TomTom that should make it easier to bring voice-driven navigation systems to new cars.

