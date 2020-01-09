CES 2020: a breakthrough year for wearables for digital health

Loading...

Judging by the number of digital health clothing items from CES this year, the industry expects to show off at least one of them. The question is increasingly which, not or. While social media companies compete for your attention, portable suppliers compete for space on your wrist (whether now, in your ear or on your finger). So far, there is no “One ring (or watch or earplugs) to govern them all.” The dozens of innovative products are subdivided based on what consumers most want from their portable devices. We have selected the hundreds (yes, hundreds) this year at CES to give you our opinion on some of the most unique and interesting.

Withings ScanWatch One-Ups competition with apnea detection

One of the most advanced health clothing introduced at CES this year is the ScanWatch from the established company Withings. Although it is not the first watch with an ECG and AFib detection capability, it adds both a VO2 Max function and an ability to detect sleep apnea (based on the oxygen concentration in your blood while you sleep). For the most part, obtaining VO2 Max requires specialized devices, and sleep apnea detection often requires a medical test procedure (although Beddr mounted on the forehead offers a similar possibility). If Withings can get the ScanWatch ready and approved by supervisors in time for the planned launch in Q2, it is perhaps the first 24/7 wearable to offer this combination of functions.

The price is right too, with the watch priced at $ 249 for the size 38 mm and $ 299 for the size 42 mm. Like other wearables from Withings, medical and fitness tracking technology is built around an analog watch design, so it is not a direct competitor to the typical smart watch with a fully digital design and a library of applications. But by moving to a more traditional approach, the ScanWatch has an estimated battery life of 30 days, much better than that of fully digital smartwatches and most trackers.

IEVA Time-C: groundbreaking environmentally-friendly wear becomes a watch

French startup IEVA has made some waves with its innovative Twin-C ($ 149 and higher) that is portable with an impressive range of ambient sensors. Now it builds on that with the Time-C smartwatch ($ 490 and higher) that combines a full fitness and health tracker with ambient sensors.

IEVA comes from a very different place than most portable suppliers. Their founders have been offering customized skin treatments based on environmental exposure for years. Their focus is on helping customers measure their environment (including noise, UV light and pollution), assessing the effect on them, and actively taking steps to improve things. In addition to the features you would expect from a premium-priced fitness tracker, such as heart rate measurement and training detection, the Time-C monitors ambient noise, temperature, solar radiation and humidity, along with CO2 and VOC levels via its sensors.

The Time-C also extracts pollution and environmental data from online sources. All of this data helps IEVA provide the wearer with personalized data about his health and the health of his environment – along with suggestions for ways to improve both. IEVA also has an element of civil science. The founders hope that the collected (and voluntarily shared) data from their users about their environment will be useful to scientists working on modeling the global climate.

Huami Amazfit: new sleep buttons for the Sleep mode of Zenbuds

The Chinese portable giant Huami (about one hundred million devices sold) is mainly known by other names because it makes wearables such as the Mi tires. However, it also has its own and growing brand called Amazfit. This week the company launched a series of new, low-cost devices at CES, including a $ 140 outdoor watch, the T-Rex. In terms of digital health, however, the two most interesting new earbud models were announced (but not yet fully available).

The first, Powerbuds ($ 99.99 available in February), is designed as a fashionable alternative to traditional earbuds, with the addition of heart rate measurement – so you can track fitness without another wearable. For personal safety, the Powerbuds have an ambient pass-through mode, along with all the other goodies we expect from earplugs. The other new earbuds, Zenbuds (available later this year), are super light (<2 grams), have a 12-hour battery and are specially designed to improve the quality of your sleep. They offer sound blocking and calming sound production, while also monitoring your sleeping habits. Because they are in the ear, they can track your sleeping position in addition to your heart rate and estimated sleep stages, so they potentially provide new and interesting data for analysis.

Firstbeat: The Tech Behind the Devices

As you would expect, given the dozens of companies that now produce wearables related to digital health data and analysis, they are not all doing their own science. Many of them rely on Firstbeat for their underlying algorithms. That includes GPS-compatible sports watches, smartwatches and bicycle computers from Garmin, Huawei, Suunto and Huami from the industry. Recently they have added Xiaomi and Mio to their list of customers. The Firstbeat platform supports the usual sensors, but also contains more advanced options such as VO2max calculation and can include heat, humidity and altitude in the analyzes.

Firstbeat also penetrates the field for sleep analysis, where heart rate variability is used as a primary determinant of sleep stages. For the curious, they have explained the technique in an excellent white paper. One of the biggest benefits for me is that even human sleep experts have only about 80 percent agreement on what state sleep a person is in, even given the best data. So it makes sense that experiments like the one I did last year where multiple devices are used at the same time can yield vastly different statistics.

Binah.ai: forget a wearable, just use a camera

Medical researchers have known for some time how they can estimate some vital functions with just a video of a person’s face. Binah.ai makes this a reality in the form of a smartphone app that the phone’s camera can use to record video (or even record a TV screen) and generate vital signals from it. The company says that the app can not only measure heart rate and breathing (which has been done by many research teams), but also heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation and mental stress. They also claim that they can measure blood pressure quickly. The best part of getting a demo was the annotated video from Zuckerberg who testified before Congress, complete with his vital functions as the hearing continued. I plan to get the app when it is available in March and have it run on my TV while I watch the news.

