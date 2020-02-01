Ceramist Marie Woo selected as 2020 Kresge Eminent Artist

DETROIT – A Sino-American ceramist described as a “transformational force” whose work “possesses a phenomenal level of craftsmanship” was awarded a $ 50,000 lifetime performance award from the Kresge Foundation.

The foundation, based in the suburb of Detroit in Troy, says Marie Woo is the 12th artist in Detroit selected as Kresge Eminent Artist. The unlimited prize is awarded annually to recognize exceptional work, professional achievements, significant impact on art form and generous contributions to the cultural environment of Detroit.

The Seattle resident, who came to Detroit in 1956 to study with the Finnish American ceramist Maija Grotell, said in a release that she was surprised that the foundation recognized “an Asian potter.” Woo’s work is included in collections at numerous museums, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, Alfred Ceramic Museum, Mills College Museum of Art and The St. Petersburg Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design.

“Marie Woo has been a transformational force in the upliftment and development of her art form and in the enrichment of our cultural community,” said Rip Rapson, president and CEO of Kresge, in a statement. “Her creations reflect a phenomenal level of craftsmanship and a flowing spirit that we can all strive for.”

