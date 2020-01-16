CEO says 2012 incidents and new fire code costs are not related

More than three years before he was charged with conducting non-certified inspections of fire extinguishing systems, Premium Fire Protection Ltd. to do that correctly.

In a “letter of confirmation” sent by the current Premium CEO Kurt Betrand, the then general manager of the company told the Alberta Municipal Affairs chief fire manager about the company’s illegal behavior.

The note, which is part of the disclosure provided by the Crown to a number of companies and individuals accused with Premium, admits that non-certified inspections were conducted between March 1, 2012 and February 28, 2013, “in towns and villages everywhere Alberta, including Cochrane, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. “

The letter states that although Premium maintained the inspected fire extinguishers, was certifiable and in good condition, the company did not have the correct certification to perform the tests.

“Given that Premium Fire did not have a valid certification at the time the inspections were carried out, those inspections were a violation” of the Alberta Fire Code and Safety Codes Act, Bertrand wrote.

“I understand that the inspections completed by Premium Fire should not have been completed until Premium Fire received a valid certification, and I am sorry that the violations have occurred.

“I learned from this error and will ensure that the violations will no longer occur.”

It went on to say that the company has taken steps to ensure that it is certified annually, and has made a $ 6,000 donation to the Calgary Health Trust, which manages donations to the Calgary Firefighters Burn Treatment Society.

“Premium Fire will ensure that this certification remains up-to-date at all times,” said Bertrand.

The letter is dated October 27, 2015.

In July 2019, 45 months after the letter was sent to municipal affairs, Okotoks-based Premium, along with some employees and customers, were accused of dozens of violations by the city of Calgary.

A day after the charges, Premium, through an external public affairs and marketing company, denied any abuse and said it was “shocked to receive the alleged quotes.”

“We take the allegations very seriously and thoroughly investigate every event in question,” Bertrand said in the statement.

“If the Calgary city fire department had contacted us or our employees, we would have verified the certification.”

In response to questions about the letter, Bertrand said on Wednesday that the 2012 incident and the allegations Premium now has to deal with are unrelated.

“Our first priority is the safety and security of our customers and the communities in which we operate,” he said in an email.

“Premium Fire Protection believes the 2012 case is not related to this issue.”

In November, two former Premium employees pleaded guilty to conducting non-certified inspections, with one, Dustan Kurz, who claimed that when he expressed concern about being unqualified, he was told if he did not like “going somewhere else” and to work ‘.

Trial dates for Premium and others charged by the city for inspections have not been established.

